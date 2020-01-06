If your home is like a paradise to you then the drawing-room is the soul of it. It’s the cozy corner of your life which is full of memories, and you are a central part of those. It’s not just a walled space but it’s the dominant part of your home design, decor, and aesthetics. And, when it comes to ornate the interior part of it, lighting plays a major role. It should be unique like you are as a person. So, how to be unique in drawing room lighting ideas?
Admittedly, there are many. And, we will be going to explore the best of unique drawing room lighting ideas with you.
Before we start, we need to have a clear understanding of the core purposes of lighting and the effects of the same on our lives. So, what lights do? They enlighten a space. It's the lights that create the effect and the mood around how we like to perceive and understand living space. The measured intensity and vibrancy of the color of lights can turn our drawing-room into a blissful ambiance for us.
So, let's get our hands dirty with it.
Close to ceiling hanging light with wall and floor lights
When decorating a drawing room with lights, there are chiefly three types of lighting. Namely, ambient lighting, task lighting, and accent lighting. Having said that, it’s to be understood that ambient and task lighting covers the basic needs where accent lighting adds the remaining beauty to the entire lighting setup.
Now, in this lighting setup, you can use close to ceiling hanging lights for the ambient lighting part where they play a major role. For this, there are plenty of options. With a good headspace, chandeliers are the best for this if the ceiling height is good enough. The good news is that there is a sea of chandelier types out there in the market. You can choose anything according to your taste and requirement. Pendant lamps with semi-flush lighting arrangements can do magic here. And, when it comes to pendant lights, Tom Dixon is the name. Among the widest range of pendant options, my favorites are the gorgeous Dixon’s melt lamps, mirror balls or the brass pendant lights.
Further, for the task lighting purpose, with this lighting setup, you can use wall lights for the tasks that you perform while standing upright on the floor. Plus, for the floor lighting, you can choose canister-up lamps on diagonally opposite corners of your drawing room. For interior design element exposures and highlighting purposes, this type of lamp works pretty well.
Ceiling hanging Swag light with multi-directional floor lamps
Swag lights are nothing but a conglomerate of ceiling hanging pendant lights that are attached to a chord that shape a weblike structure along with the ceiling. This type of lighting comes with good design and aesthetic features. Further, you can place the entire lighting fixtures at any corner of your drawing room ceiling. You can pinpoint the position of the swag lights over important places like chair or sofa set and its fairly easy to install. Lastly, if the lights have individually powered, you can adjust the intensity of the ambiance by selectively switching on different lamps at different times.
One of the smartest features of any pendant light is that it’s multipurpose. You can use it as the ambient light source or you can use it as focal light to highlight any particular section of your wall or ceiling. And, that’s as good as task lighting.
Now, with this unique lighting arrangement, you can add multi-directional floor lamps. YOu can light any particular direction like, upwards, downwards or sideways. The adjustable height of these floor lamps gives you more freedom of decoration.
Focused ceiling light panels with symmetrical floor lights by the sofa
Here we are talking about multiple focused ceiling light panels for the ambient lighting purpose. These light panels are not that easy to install and relocating them is almost impossible if you do not have a false ceiling under your roof. But, once you finalize the other interior decoration elements like the reading table, sofa set or chairs then you are certain about the placement of the ceiling light above the key areas inside your drawing-room.
Further, you can install any number of similar ceiling light panels to decide the amount and the intensity of the ambient lighting. Now, for the next part, symmetrical floor lights can complete the rest of the task lighting section.
If you are passionate about creating a symmetrical design inside your drawing room, then a pair of canister-up floor lights having an adjustable height feature will be good. You can place these floor lights alongside your sofa or other sitting arrangements to support your table works or reading purposes.
Other unique lighting ideas:
You can place a chandelier at the central point of your ceiling which is sufficiently draped with bright tiny fairy lights. It will generate a misty glow around your entire room and for the task lighting, you can use focal, multi-directional wall lights.
You can do all ambiance lighting without any task lighting too. In this lighting arrangement, you can use a large semi-flush dome light at the center point of your ceiling. Powerful dome lights come with multiple bulbs that can spread a bright ambient light throughout your drawing-room. You do not require any task lighting in this lighting arrangement. Although, for the decoration, you can choose to add some wall accent lamps for providing a brighter glow of light for the lower section of the room.
Last words
So, these are the probable ideas that are unique and affordable for your drawing room lighting purposes. We bet there are other ideas that can intrigue you more for drawing out your creative edge with the drawing-room lighting arrangements. So, choose wisely and remember that we are hardwired to be creative with anything that we like.
Thank you for Reading!
