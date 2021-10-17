The pandemic and stay-at-home orders have changed the way business is conducted across the world. Many states have authorized notaries to perform document and signature authentication online using audio-video tools in keeping with changing times. Some states permit only people with traditional commissions to switch to the digital business model. However, others allow you to train online and acquire the mandatory accreditation to work as an eNotary. Here are some added details you might find helpful.

Start By Researching the Laws of Your State

There are surprisingly many jobs people can get with only a high school diploma, including being an electronic notary. This career option is also ideal for introverts who are more productive working in a home environment where they can operate undisturbed. The basic requirements for applying include being over 18 years of age, a resident in the state where you intend to perform notarizations, and having a clean record with no felony convictions. You’ll start by researching the laws of the state where you reside to gather the necessary information. Depending on the state, candidates apply to the Secretary of State, complete the Remote Online Notarization (RON) course, and sit for the qualifying exams. 

You’ll Acquire Digital Certification and an eSeal

Once you pass the exam, the state offers a digital certification and eSeal that you’ll affix on the documents. An eJournal is also provided where you’ll maintain a detailed record of the notarizations you perform. When researching information about how to start a eNotary business, you’ll learn that the state approves specific platforms that enable notarizations. These websites streamline the process by connecting notaries with entities that need authentication. 

You’ll get all the digital support needed to do your job, including a payment portal to collect the fee and applications for running the audio and video equipment. Before working with clients, you’ll need to get a surety bond and E&O insurance policy to cover remote online notarizations.

Notarization Involves Verifying Identities and Signatures

A notary public’s job description includes verifying the identities of the entities requesting notarization by running the automated credential analysis. You’ll examine the valid identification provided and get knowledge-based authentication, such as asking questions that only a genuine person can answer correctly. 

Next, you’ll ask the signatories if they swear that the contents in the documents are correct and verified to the extent of their knowledge and that they understand the ramifications of the papers they’re signing. At the end of the procedure, you’ll e-stamp the papers and maintain copies for the state logs. The clients transfer the fee that is remitted to your account. 

Several Types of Documents Need Notarization

The objective behind getting documents authenticated is to assign them legal weightage so they can stand up in a court of law in case of disputes. People require the services of a notary public to attest documents like a last will, mortgage agreements, sales and purchase contracts, and various others. Partners entering into a business collaboration or company owners hiring employees for specific tasks may choose to draw up legal agreements and get them notarized. The applicable fee for each signature is around $5 to $10, but some states permit you to collect up to $25 or higher, depending on the nature of the documents you’re authenticating. 

Notaries can choose to perform services entirely online, but once the pandemic comes to an end, you could acquire a traditional in-person commission and expand your business. 

 

