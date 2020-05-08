Almost everyone with a mail address has received mail marked “Postal Customer.” This is basically an Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM) marketing campaign. But the fact that pieces of printed material still manage to make it to your mail and you actually get to see them in a progressively digital planet makes you ask one question; Why?
First, EDDM campaigns help businesses to spread their messages in concentrated areas to maximize direct reach. Second, EDDM campaigns are not only cost effective or affordable, but they are also flexible enough for greater customization. This makes EDDM campaigns the perfect media for businesses to promote their products/brands to local neighborhoods without the cost of obtaining postage permits, names, and addresses.
Having said that, how can you boost your business with EDDM campaigns? Here are some suggestions of smart ways to use EDDM to grow your business.
Acquiring New Customers
One of the best ways to reach new customer prospects effectively is through EDDM campaigns. Besides reaching new customers, EDDM campaigns give you an opportunity to convince your new customer prospects to make a purchase by giving them reasons to do so through postcards, coupons, brochures, and flyers sent to all the mailboxes in your target market.
Boosting Sales
Every business enterprise relies on the sales function to stay in operation. With EDDM marketing campaigns, you are able to proactively reach out to existing as well as new customers with promotions and content that will generate sales and revenues, and a favorable return on investment (ROI).
Introducing New Products and Services
Successful enterprises constantly introduce new products and services or improve them in order to match their customers’ and target audiences’ preferences. For instance, if you run a restaurant, you can create a new sandwich and give it a unique, fancy name in a bid to differentiate from other sandwiches offered by competitors, as well as generate buzz around the product and your business.
Drive Website and Store Traffic
You probably already know that even if you have the best service or product, it will not sell itself. Even the most outstanding products and services require a lot of sound marketing strategies to sell out there. Remember that great marketing is what differentiates websites and stores that are bustling with traffic and higher sales potential from those that fade into obscurity. With EDDM marketing, you can send out postcards, flyers, or rack cards that inform the target audience about your products and services, and convince them to visit your store or website.
Promoting Special Offers and Events
In case your business occasionally holds fundraisers for charity or a good cause in the community, you can use EDDM marketing for local outreach and at the same time boost the reputation and profile of your business. If you look at it critically, it is a win-win opportunity to assist the needy in your community, while helping to boost your business’s image.
You can use any of these suggestions along with others that you know will be effective to connect with customers and promote your business/company locally without the need for buying mailing lists or printing addresses and names. As much as we are in a digital world and most companies are focusing on digital marketing, EDDM remains a battle-tested means for driving increases in lead generation in terms of calls as well as clicks, sales, and the success of your business.
