If you want to make a professional website or advertisements, you must know how to choose background images for editing.
Many people overlook the backgrounds of their images, but the backgrounds determine whether your images look natural. With the right background, you'll have no problem attracting your target audience.
To save you some time, we've put together some info you should know about choosing background images. Soon, you can take advantage of image editing to grow your platform.
Read on to find out how to choose the right background images for editing!
Determine the Purpose of Your Image
While choosing background images for editing is simple, certain images are better than others in different situations. If you're editing an image to look like a natural photo, you'll want to use a background of a real location. Yet, when editing images for advertising, you can get away with using plain colors.
Because of this, you must start the process by determining what the purpose of your image is. From there, you'll have an easier time deciding what would best suit it.
Think About Where Your Image Will Appear
After determining the purpose of your image, the next thing you should do is think about where your image will appear. This is crucial because, in some cases, it's best to have the image blend into its environment. For example, when adding an image to a web page, it should match the rest of the theme.
If you're editing, you don't need to use a certain set of colors or backgrounds to match a theme because they're meant to stand out.
Keep in mind that it's best to remove photo backgrounds and add unique ones so you'll have an easier time editing them. Instead of having to use several image editing tools to crop photos, you can edit the individual background layer. By doing this, you can make any image match its surroundings without any issues.
Use the Right Software to Edit Images
To ensure you get the most out of your images, you must invest in the right editing software. While image editing can require a lot of time, editing a background should be a process you can get through in minutes.
You can save time by using the likes of Adobe Photoshop, which allows you to create transparent background images with a single tool. You'll find a plethora of editing software online, but this is one of the best if you want to save time.
When making a transparent background, another image can be added to fill up the background. From there, you can use various image editing tools to change the way the photo looks.
Now You Know How to Choose Background Images for Editing
As you can see, choosing background images for editing doesn't take long, you'll just need to consider a few things beforehand. Now that you've read this article, we encourage you to start getting some editing experience!
To learn more about image editing, check out our other articles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.