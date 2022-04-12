https://www.pexels.com/photo/photo-of-an-industrial-factory-emitting-smoke-247763/

 

Boilers play an essential role in many industrial, agricultural and commercial businesses. Various processes require steam generation for producing energy or for use in different heating applications. One of the things that help make a boiler perform well is the feed pump with which it is paired. 

Feed pumps help transport water to boilers at different pressures required to generate steam. For achieving a boiler's high performance, the quality and efficiency of a feed pump need to be checked. As a result, choosing the right feed pumps is crucial when setting up a boiler system.

Initial Steps

  • Before buying a boiler feed pump, calculate the total flow rate, total dynamic head, net positive suction head available, and net positive suction head required 

  • Look for a feed pump of the perfect size to fit your boiler 

  • To ensure proper fitting and working, buying the boiler with the feed pump and deaerator together is better 

Multistage Pumps

A multistage pump functions similarly to a centrifugal pump. It contains multiple impellers that rotate around a shaft, accelerating fluid at different pressures. Selecting multistage boiler feed pumps is an energy-efficient option to transport feedwater to boilers that require high pressure for their operations.

There are two types of multistage pumps, vertical and horizontal, classified on the basis of the shaft's orientation. The horizontal multistage pump is best when a pressure above 900 feet of head is needed to feed the boiler. While on the other hand, the vertical multistage pump is suitable for pressures less than 900 feet. 

Compared to vertical multistage pumps made of stainless steel, horizontal pumps are manufactured with heavy-duty, durable material and are less complicated to operate. 

Pressure and Temperature

In order to make sure a boiler system works smoothly, it is crucial for feed pumps to withstand the pressure required by a boiler. Generally, a good feed pump should be able to work with a high water pressure of 100 bar, which is preferred by most boilers. However, some boilers might function on even higher pressures, for which you would need to buy a special feed pump that can offer better performance. 

On the other hand, it is also essential to choose a feed pump according to the temperature requirement of your boiler system. A good feed pump must tolerate an increase or decrease in temperatures. Usually, the temperature is 212 degrees Fahrenheit to generate steam, but a boiler requires a higher temperature. The feedwater and feed pump should tolerate a temperature range of 225 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit for boilers to function well. 

Feedwater Quality

The quality of the feedwater also needs to be checked before buying a boiler feed pump. Feedwater with impurities can negatively affect the efficiency and impair the functioning of the boiler system. Along with the internal body of the boiler, it can also damage the feed pumps and shafts. Go for a feed pump that offers special features such as rust resistance, and is made of durable material to reduce the risk of damage caused by impurities.

Where to Find the Right Feed Pump

To simplify your search, Carver Pumps produce some of the best industrial and commercial use feed pumps for boilers that can aid in increasing the efficiency of your entire boiler system. Their feed pumps meet all the industrial standards and engineering requirements and are designed to fulfill almost all specifications of most boiler systems. 

Carver pumps produce heavy-duty horizontal and stainless steel vertical pumps that can withstand high pressures and ensure proper feedwater transport for boilers. Their horizontal pumps can also handle temperatures from -20 degrees Fahrenheit to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, while the vertical ones can work with up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

Endnote

The right feed pump can make your boiler system and its associated operations run smoothly. However, before buying one, make sure to do thorough research with the tips provided in this article. Specifications like the pumps' material, design, pressure and temperature range, and feedwater quality can play a large role in affecting the functioning and efficiency of the boiler system. Without a good quality feed pump, a boiler system will not be able to generate steam properly. We highly recommend getting feed pumps from reliable sources to receive full performance from your boiler system. 

 

