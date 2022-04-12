Boilers play an essential role in many industrial, agricultural and commercial businesses. Various processes require steam generation for producing energy or for use in different heating applications. One of the things that help make a boiler perform well is the feed pump with which it is paired.
Feed pumps help transport water to boilers at different pressures required to generate steam. For achieving a boiler's high performance, the quality and efficiency of a feed pump need to be checked. As a result, choosing the right feed pumps is crucial when setting up a boiler system.
Initial Steps
Before buying a boiler feed pump, calculate the total flow rate, total dynamic head, net positive suction head available, and net positive suction head required
Look for a feed pump of the perfect size to fit your boiler
To ensure proper fitting and working, buying the boiler with the feed pump and deaerator together is better
Multistage Pumps
A multistage pump functions similarly to a centrifugal pump. It contains multiple impellers that rotate around a shaft, accelerating fluid at different pressures. Selecting multistage boiler feed pumps is an energy-efficient option to transport feedwater to boilers that require high pressure for their operations.
There are two types of multistage pumps, vertical and horizontal, classified on the basis of the shaft's orientation. The horizontal multistage pump is best when a pressure above 900 feet of head is needed to feed the boiler. While on the other hand, the vertical multistage pump is suitable for pressures less than 900 feet.
Compared to vertical multistage pumps made of stainless steel, horizontal pumps are manufactured with heavy-duty, durable material and are less complicated to operate.
Pressure and Temperature
In order to make sure a boiler system works smoothly, it is crucial for feed pumps to withstand the pressure required by a boiler. Generally, a good feed pump should be able to work with a high water pressure of 100 bar, which is preferred by most boilers. However, some boilers might function on even higher pressures, for which you would need to buy a special feed pump that can offer better performance.
On the other hand, it is also essential to choose a feed pump according to the temperature requirement of your boiler system. A good feed pump must tolerate an increase or decrease in temperatures. Usually, the temperature is 212 degrees Fahrenheit to generate steam, but a boiler requires a higher temperature. The feedwater and feed pump should tolerate a temperature range of 225 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit for boilers to function well.
Feedwater Quality
The quality of the feedwater also needs to be checked before buying a boiler feed pump. Feedwater with impurities can negatively affect the efficiency and impair the functioning of the boiler system. Along with the internal body of the boiler, it can also damage the feed pumps and shafts. Go for a feed pump that offers special features such as rust resistance, and is made of durable material to reduce the risk of damage caused by impurities.
Where to Find the Right Feed Pump
To simplify your search, Carver Pumps produce some of the best industrial and commercial use feed pumps for boilers that can aid in increasing the efficiency of your entire boiler system. Their feed pumps meet all the industrial standards and engineering requirements and are designed to fulfill almost all specifications of most boiler systems.
Carver pumps produce heavy-duty horizontal and stainless steel vertical pumps that can withstand high pressures and ensure proper feedwater transport for boilers. Their horizontal pumps can also handle temperatures from -20 degrees Fahrenheit to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, while the vertical ones can work with up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.
Endnote
The right feed pump can make your boiler system and its associated operations run smoothly. However, before buying one, make sure to do thorough research with the tips provided in this article. Specifications like the pumps' material, design, pressure and temperature range, and feedwater quality can play a large role in affecting the functioning and efficiency of the boiler system. Without a good quality feed pump, a boiler system will not be able to generate steam properly. We highly recommend getting feed pumps from reliable sources to receive full performance from your boiler system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.