It is vital to take time to understand your needs and hire an interpreter who fits all your requirements. If this is your first-time hiring interpreting services, it can be a bit confusing. You will find many interpreters with specializations and niches, but how to pick the correct one?

Choosing an interpreter is not like hiring a service provider for your home improvement, you must consider many factors such as certification, subject expertise, and past experience. This article will help you at choosing an interpreter. Read on!

3 Criteria To Look For In An Interpreter If It's Your First Hire

Proper communication is essential when your business grows and operates internationally. Because there is a good chance that you will meet people who speak different languages if your business includes verbal interaction. And as your brand's image partially and sometimes entirely depends upon good communication, hiring professional interpreting services worth every penny spent. Moreover, it will build and grow a close relationship with your clients and associates.

Here are three things you should look for while choosing an interpreter for your business:

Subject Matter Expertise

Interpreting services are required in different settings. While some interpreters master the skill of simultaneous and consecutive interpreting, some interpreters are comfortable with smaller setups such as media interviews, business meetings, and more. Before hiring an interpreting service, you need to understand what exactly you need. Interpreters may work over the phone, through video calling or even face to face, the mood of interpretation is also something you need to decide upon.

As interpreters might have experience in different fields, you need to choose one who has worked in your industry. If you have a healthcare business, the interpreter must have a background in medicine. The same concept goes with agriculture, insurance, marketing, education, and other industries.

Subject expertise helps an interpreter understand industry-specific interpretation projects better than others who work in every industry. The interpreter will quickly understand the terminologies and complexities with rigorous subject matter expertise.

Public Speaking Skills

Public speaking skills are another essential factor to consider when choosing an interpreting service. Undoubtedly a professional interpreter will deliver your message clearly and accurately to the intended listeners. But, when they are comfortable speaking in big conferences and workshops, they are even more productive and better at their job. 

While choosing an interpreting service, collect some background information about the topics the interpreters have worked with before. It can be copies of their speeches and some other information that will help you understand the traits of the interpreters.

The Memory

Do you know one of the skills that makes a good interpreter "good?" Their excellent memorization skills. As no one is born with that skill, it takes hours of studying and training to improve short term memory. When you choose a professional interpreting service that has specialists with years of experience, make sure that they have recommendations.

Interactio is a name you must remember when you need professional interpreting services. They have a network of certified and native speaking interpreters who can meet your needs no matter your industry.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription