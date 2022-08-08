Your alarm goes off and actually you need two more days of weekend. Snoozing, snoozing snoozing… you are definitely not ready for a new week of work and appointments, only the thought about it makes you feel more tired… Hopefully those gallon(s) of coffee might work before you head to your job, and you obviously know that you definitely should eat something before your week starts, otherwise you never get rid of that tired feeling. However, eating is not something you admire so early in the morning. Contradicting! In the hope of getting more energetic, you put on the morning journal, negative influence, bad news only! That has not the effect that you hoped. Morning is over, you should go to work. While driving or walking towards your new job, you wonder and wonder. How to survive this Monday?! Well, we might have some helpful tricks to have an energetic morning, which can be used all mornings instead of Monday-only! Please read below.
Water might be your all-time saver!
However, the first thing you might think of when crawling out of bed is a big cup of coffee. Did you know that water might be safe for the day? Just remember to take one half a liter of water when you wake up, you will feel more energized the rest of the day!
Sporty hour
Ok, we have to admit, for some people it helps, for others it totally does not; starting your day with a sporty hour. If you have the feeling that you don’t have the time for it; you should make sure you wake up earlier. The only way to find out if tacking a sporty hour before your day actually starts, is to try it, right? Make sure you do not choose a sport that is not in your interest, otherwise we can already predict that you don’t get out of your bed earlier to put the sport in practice… A trick to actually get out of your bed and start playing sports? Yes: do a sport with someone else! Go to tennis together. Go for a running session together. You might motivate each other!
Do you feel stressed already?
Not being able to get out of your bed in combination with knowing that you have a full week ahead, might give you stress before the week has already started. Are you looking for a way to be less stressed? You might like to take somehemp oil! Hemp oil gets you relaxed and you will not only conquer Monday, but the whole week when taking this oil!
