The communication gap between the senior management is one of the biggest reasons behind ineffective corporate governance. It wastes their time, kills productivity, and ends up in ineffective decision-making, affecting the overall performance of the company. The only way to overcome this hurdle is to minimize or eradicate this gap and create a group of highly functional people at the senior level.
Thanks to technology, we now have solutions like board of directors software that is particularly developed for higher corporate management. One of the most important things about board portal software is the remote access to other board members and board materials. That’s because geographically dispersed boards find it hard to keep their board members connected through formal channels.
Read on to learn how virtual boardroom software helps create a highly functional corporate board.
What is board management software?
Board management or board of directors software is a virtual collaboration platform developed specifically for the senior leadership in companies, nonprofits, associations, charities, etc.
Senior management such as directors, board secretaries, chairpersons, corporate presidents, CFOs, CFOs, and other managerial level employees use virtual boardroom for:
Arranging intra-board and inter-board communication
Accessing, creating, sharing, and storing board material and board document management
Planning, arranging, and holding board meetings
Deal making and communicating with investors and stakeholders
Their flawless data security service makes virtual boardrooms better than other document and meeting management software.
How board software helps create highly functional corporate boards?
Board portal software employs the strongest and latest security features to keep board communications and data safe from all kinds of threats. But beyond that, it offers flawless functionality for simplified board meeting and board document management. Here’s how.
Better board document management
One thing that any organization cannot neglect at any cost is ineffective board document management. Every single decision from corporate boards is based on processed data such as financial statements, the company's current standings, ongoing projects, returns from investments, etc.
Imagine if board members cannot access required data readily?Board softwarecan help boards in tackling these problems in different ways. Below are some of the most common.
Centralized board document storage
It starts with a central document repositorywhere financial records, board packs, and other board-related materials can be easily stored and managed. Having all the required documents in one place means board members know where to look.
Organized documentation
Board portals not only make sure that all board-related material is available in one place but it is properly organizedas well. That said, thedocuments can be categorized in folders and subfoldersaccording to their types.
For instance, board members can create separate folders for past meeting minutes, agendas, audited and unaudited financial statements, tax records, etc. It helps to keep board materials organized and easily accessible.
Better document searchability
Finding a file from hundreds of documents can take time. Imagine the number of files and documents maintained by a mega enterprise, and one document may contain tens of pages. Even if the documents are categorized in folders, it may still take a lot of time to locate a file or a specific page.
Thanks toboard software documents searchability features, such as optical character recognition and in-text search, desired information can be accessed within seconds.Any document can be found via an index number, name, search tag, or a specific keyword.
If you want to go one step further, you can find a file by using a phrase, sentence, or specific keyword in the search bar. The boardroom will show all documents containing that particular line or phrase.
Easy data sharing
Data sharing in boardrooms is much saferthan on any other platform. Boardroom users can share files individually or send them to multiple users at a time. Any user can schedule file sharing, specify the recipients, and the documents will be shared at a determined time. If a file is shared mistakenly, the access can be revoked at any time.
Streamlined board meetings
Streamlined board meetings are another fascinating aspect of virtual boardroom software. Physical or online board meetings can be automated from start to end. Here is how.
Meeting agenda preparation and invitations
The time wasted in preparing the meeting agenda, sending copies to all participants, and taking and incorporating changes, can be saved with the help of board software.
The board secretary simply prepares the meeting agenda and shares the live document linkwith all expected participants. All the suggestions are saved in real-time, changes are made, and the agenda is sent to all meeting members again. The invitations can be sent in a similar fashion.
HD audio and video conferencing
Online board meetings can be arranged with the help of built-in conferencing toolsthat can accommodate more than 100 users at the same time. Even if the boardroom software has no built-in tool, it can integrate a third-party app such as Zoom or Microsoft Meetings.
Online voting
If the board meeting is called to address a proposal or a motion,the meeting chair can ask board members to cast their votes electronically on board portal software.Concerned board members can also create online polls for such purposes.
Meeting minutes preparation
Meeting minutes are important documents for board members because they are used as reference material in the future.Board portals provide specifically designed meeting minutes templatesthat can be modified according to the needs of boards.
The board secretary can also get meeting minutes e-signed by the president or chairperson within the boardroom and share them with all concerned members.
Rounding it up
Virtual board software helps organizations remove the communication barriers between their board members and managerial-level staff. Board portal software automates board document management, communications, and meetings, allowing board members to channel their energies to important tasks.
