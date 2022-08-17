The communication gap between the senior management is one of the biggest reasons behind ineffective corporate governance. It wastes their time, kills productivity, and ends up in ineffective decision-making, affecting the overall performance of the company. The only way to overcome this hurdle is to minimize or eradicate this gap and create a group of highly functional people at the senior level.

Thanks to technology, we now have solutions like board of directors software that is particularly developed for higher corporate management. One of the most important things about board portal software is the remote access to other board members and board materials. That’s because geographically dispersed boards find it hard to keep their board members connected through formal channels.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription