Confined to home, the third and final term has taken students away from the classroom. This situation - new for both students and parents - makes it necessary to convert the home into a learning space. And it is not always easy, especially when several people live together and the house is not very spacious.
Do you have problems studying, do you have trouble concentrating, are you easily distracted at the dining room table when you should already know the contents? According to essay writing service, the fundamental pillars for creating an adequate learning space are well-being and efficiency.
Suppose you still don't have it or you want to improve it. In that case, the first thing you have to do for this return to the virtual classroom is to reorganize yourself, knowing what your possibilities are, what space you have available, and looking for creative solutions to help you achieve your goals, according to the experts. Perhaps it is time to transform some elements of your home and adapt them to current needs. And to agree on schedules or distribution of spaces with those with whom you live according to the needs of each one.
To achieve a good learning process, we must not forget to combine study time with other times of movement and distraction. And even though the nerves are more on edge, avoid discussions. Everything helps to optimize performance.
Create and delimit the space
The first piece of advice from the experts is that the study place - probably a space of the house readapted - is comfortable and at ease. It also has to be quiet (as much as possible depending on where and with whom you live) and invite concentration.
It is advisable to delimit the work area: a table, for example, is already a limit. The chair must be comfortable, and the back must be straight. It should reach the height of your waist to the desk so that when you sit down, you can rest your elbows on the table without having to bend your shoulders. If you cannot reach the desk, you can always put a cushion on it.
Specialists recommend avoiding beds and sofas since they invite to doze off so that the work is not finished. If you have to read, you can do it outdoors, such as on the terrace.
No noise
Another critical aspect of having a good study space is that there should be no interference or noise, if possible. To block out distracting sounds, you can use headphones or sounds of rain or white noise in the background. There are websites and applications with sample styles.
It is essential to enforce the absence of noise and shouting at home during study hours. You can also put up a more or less informal sign. Here are some sample ideas: from "do not disturb" through "silence please" to "enough already.... I'm studying here!
Put the necessary material nearby
All the material needed to study (books, laptop, dictionaries, atlases, papers, pens, calculator, notes) has to be close by so that you don't have to get up all the time. Having all this within reach is also a way of not wasting time looking for a ruler or pencil leads, to name a few tools.
Feeling comfortable in the study space is fundamental. The Italian pedagogue Vea Vecchi, one of the first specialists in art education in Reggio Emilia, considers that space is an important learning activity.
Another recommendation of the experts is that ambient light is essential for productivity. For this reason, they propose to be located near a window or balcony with indirect natural light, which is vital for vision. And if you have to study with artificial light, make sure it is warm. And light, neutral wall colors are more conducive to concentration.
A dark study area will not only make it easier to fall asleep, they say, but can also lead to eyestrain, which will put a damper on any study session. There are several eye care tips to keep in mind for those who study for long hours at the computer or laptop, such as tilting the screen slightly or the viewing distance, which should be extended to at least 35 centimeters.
It is also essential that the study area is well ventilated, and the temperature is adequate, as this will increase comfort and performance. It improves attention span and physical endurance, reduces fatigue, and provides more energy.
Tidy and not overloaded
You have all the material on top of each other, and a cluttered table leads to confusion. To avoid distractions, it is best to place the correct elements. It is advisable not only to have in front of you what you need at that moment but also to keep it tidy. Clutter can cause unnecessary distractions. Space, however, should not be overloaded.
Motivating images
The study space can also be personalized with attractive images. A photo of a pet, which brings so many benefits with or without confinement, will be a good attraction and an excellent motivation to concentrate and finish earlier. Or the photo of the whim that one hopes to obtain after passing the exams could also be another good option.
A schedule and planning
Setting a schedule and a work plan will also help to achieve study goals. Experts recommend prioritizing a morning schedule because there is more light, and mental activity is more creative and enhanced. One of the proposals they make is to create boards to visualize the tasks and objectives set and keep track of the things pending and completed. Colorful sticky notes are also helpful.
According to a dossier sent by the Department of Education to schools, there should be a 10-minute break between homework and homework, and the most urgent work should be done first. Other essential tips from the Department include marking the most important tasks with markers and making sure of the dates of controls and the delivery of dossiers.
Agreements with the family, essential
Faced with a shared space and particular needs among the different family members, shifts and agreements will have to be made. The key is to organize it so that everyone can have access to the equipment. It is a matter of finding the best solutions for these days of coexistence between family members: parents, children, adolescents. It is also essential to agree on the times when we will do activities together and manage the individual spaces needed for each family member. And in some cases, it will be necessary to compromise.
Clock to coordinate goals
Using a watch helps set time-related study goals. One goal, for example, would be to study a subject in 40 minutes. This light pressure can be flattering to the student. It also works with a stopwatch if you want to be more precise.
The better organized the study time is, the less effort it will require from the student, and the better the results will be. According to specialists, willingness (i.e., wanting to study) and interest are two factors that will help the assimilation of learning. So the final success will depend on several factors such as a positive attitude towards studying, the degree of motivation to tackle the tasks, and having adequate space to develop them.
Moving and eating well to perform better
It is not all about studying. There must also be time to rest and activate the body. According to experts, study and work times should not be prolonged. Establishing routines for getting up and stretching your legs can be a good solution, playing sports, dancing, or doing activities that make you feel good and enjoy.
To counteract secluded study time, it is recommended to virtually talk to friends and family, as it allows us to maintain the link and share what we do and how we feel. "Participating in social initiatives and volunteering tasks also fosters community," as it is a way to connect with other people and feel useful by collaborating.
Avoiding arguments
At home and in confinement, it is advisable to avoid confrontation with adolescents and minimize arguments. These are other tips from specialists. The atypical situation that we have to live in can cause irritability, anger, nonconformity, and difficulty to accept what this situation entails. "It is essential to find the time to be able to talk calmly and sincerely about how we feel and what worries us, to share time.
Knowing how to say stop
At the end of the study day, it is also necessary to know how to stop. The schedule helps to visualize that it is time to disconnect and that it is good to face a new day in conditions without excessive fatigue. After the study, many people choose to immerse themselves in the networks using the screens to distract themselves. In this case, knowing how to say enough is sometimes more difficult.
But not leaving the screens in time can be an inconvenience, even to fall asleep. Doing it a while before going to sleep will help you sleep better. If there are problems in sleeping, it is advisable to establish good sleep hygiene guidelines and a routine to disconnect.
