Learning a foreign language requires a lot of patience, time, and dedication. Your native language comes to you quickly, but that's not the case with foreign languages. If you tried learning a language before and gave up because of how difficult it was, you may think that you don't have the potential to become skilled in more than one language. But that's hardly the case. There are hundreds and thousands of people worldwide proficient in multiple languages – are all of them born with some unique talent? No, it's because they used the right resources to learn a new language. Websites like preply.com make learning an easy and exciting experience.
But before you sign up, you may be ambiguous as to what language to choose? Don't worry, we've got you covered! Let's have a look at the factors you need to consider while deciding on a language to learn:
Search up career opportunities
One of the biggest mistakes that most students make is choosing the most popular language to study. Typical examples can be French and Spanish. Now, these languages might come in handy if you are working in a multi-national organization with head offices based in France or Spain. However, in an alternative case, going for a mainstream language just because the idea seems appealing would not be a smart move. Do your research and identify languages that would give you a competitive edge in your specific industry.
Nowadays, organizations usually look for polyglots or bilingual individuals. The onset of globalization requires companies to have employees who can speak in multiple languages, ensuring smoother negotiations. Conclusivelqy, you should learn and master a language that gives you a competitive edge and opens new career opportunities.
Keep your budget in mind
It is essential to fix a budget that you would like to spend for learning a language. If you require proper training with individual attention, then get ready to be priced accordingly. However, many online platforms charge a very affordable amount. Regardless, it is essential to assess all the costs and requirements before considering learning a foreign language. Make sure you are adequately aware of the entire procedure before you decide to sign up.
On average, learning courses are for six months. If you wish to increase the number of hours, the cost can increase tremendously. Even though some free online courses are available, their quality is incomparable to that of platforms that charge you. But rest assured, the experience is worth every penny you invest, as you would get training by experts who will assist you through a proper curriculum.
Recognize your goals
It is crucial to identify the purpose of learning a new language. People often become obsessed with a language because of a foreign show they watched or music they listened to. This motivation is hardly enough. People frequently make impulsive decisions, and this is the reason they often drop the course when they are barely mid-way. Thus, make sure you get your thoughts straight. It can be useful to ask yourself questions about why you want to study a particular language, how can it benefit you, and whether you would have the time and energy to spare? Make a cost-benefit analysis and jot down all reasonable points that come to mind.
The significance of learning a foreign language cannot be over-emphasized. However, before diving straight into the process of learning, re-evaluating your thoughts can prove to be useful in the long run. As your mind would have internalized the prospect of learning a non-native language beforehand, once you begin your course, you might find the learning experience less overwhelming.
Are you thinking of higher studies abroad?
Many high school students end up getting acceptances from universities that they did not initially anticipate. You may have many available options, and your counselor might suggest you choose a university abroad. Countries like Germany, France, and Russia have some of the world's famous universities, but their natives (and students) are not specifically skilled in speaking English. In such a scenario, it would be best to study a language that can allow you to mingle easily with the crowd and make your university years easier to spend abroad.
What culture intrigues you?
Did you recently tour Italy and fall in love with the culture, natives, the rich history? Then, what's stopping you from learning the language of Rome's locals? A great motivation to study a language can be your pure interest in it. Italy is just one of the many examples. Many times we read a book, and the writer’s description of the city and the locals almost makes us wish we could throw bon mots in their native tongue too. There is no harm in following your hobbies and exploring new avenues. Being adept in multiple languages is a skill that can always come in handy. More so if you intend to pursue a career in writings and communication. A writer who quotes unique phrases in different languages is quite intriguing to read.
Enhance your foundation
It might be reasonable to begin with learning a language that closely resembles your mother tongue. Starting with a difficult language can be demotivating and might discourage you from considering studying foreign languages. Building a strong base and then progressing towards more challenging languages is the most sensible strategy. This practice will help form your momentum, and you'll eventually find yourself believing that learning a new language isn't that hard at all.
Make sure you have the grit and determination
As mentioned earlier, studying a foreign language can seem to be a daunting task in the very beginning. You would need to be highly patient and consistent in your classes. It takes a few months for people to make progress, but if you are lax from the start, continuing with the course can feel more grueling. Try reminding yourself of your goals and why you have taken the course to maintain the highest levels of consistency when learning a new language. Try researching famous polyglots and reading their respective biographies to keep yourself motivated.
