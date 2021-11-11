Ever since TikTok entered our lives, the world has got a content revolution! TikTok has now become a social media force with over 2 billion downloads and 800 million users worldwide, and the number is increasing with each passing day. That's one reason why TikTok has been an effective tool to boost your brand's sales and engage the audience. In this regard, you can also boost your profile if youbuy TikTok followersand TikTok likes! What’s TikTok’s secret? The app captures its users attention for many hours nonstop.
With that being said, many people have compared TikTok to a Chinese surveillance device (an ongoing debate). This debate (and a few other reasons just as well) constitute a justified reason to delete one’s TikTok app altogether. On the other hand, TikTok’s addictive nature is also a legitimate cause for leaving it. Therefore, we have established a step-by-step guide on how to delete your TikTok account. Read this article, and you’ll soon wave TikTok goodbye, because there’s no better time a social media detox in your life than NOW!
Note:
Before you proceed to delete your TikTok account, let it be known that deleting your TikTok account cannot be undone or reversed whatsoever. All of your data, uploads, followers, fake Tik Tok likes, and videos will be deleted permanently from the TikTok platform once you’ve carried out this step. However, keep in mind that any chats and messages you had will still be visible in the chats of the users' you interacted with even after this deletion took place.
How To Delete A Tiktok Account?
There might be several reasons for you wanting to delete your TikTok account. For example, it could be a privacy concern, or you might be spending too many hours scrolling through the news feed. Whatever the reason is, it's simpler to delete the TikTok account and just let it go.
The intuitive action would probably be uninstalling TikTok’s app from your phone. If you have a TikTok account and want it to be deleted just as well, the former won’t do. This is how you can delete your TikTok account:
Step 1: Open the TikTok app:
Open the TikTok application and press the "Me" button at the bottom right-hand corner of the application.
Step 2: Tap the three-dot menu:
Tap on the "three dots" menu, which appears at the top-right corner of the screen.
Step 3: Manage My Account:
Tap on "Manage my account," and you'll be redirected to a page where you can follow the on-screen instruction to delete your account.
Step 4: Click on ‘Delete Account’:
Tap on the "Delete Account" option, and you'll be asked to confirm this decision. Click on "confirm" to proceed.
Note:
There is no way to reverse or retrieve this decision. You will lose all the data, videos, and information associated with your TikTok account. However, any chats you had will remain in the other users' inboxes nonetheless.
YouTube Link:
What Happens After You Delete Your TikTok Account?
As already mentioned, all your data, videos, and any other information associated with your TikTok account will get deleted and cannot be retrieved. However, your messages might appear in other user's inbox sections. Here's what happens after you delete your TikTok account.
An Important Note:
The first step after deleting your account is deactivation for 30 days. As soon as you complete the steps above, your account will be deactivated, but only temporarily. This ‘intermediate’ stage is meant for those who might change their mind and give them a way out. If you regret your decision, you simply reenter your details on the log-in page as you always did. Once this 30-days-period passes, TikTok will delete your account with no way to recover it.
How to Recover a Deleted TikTok Account?
As we’d just said, it’s possible to recover your deleted account as long as you do it in the 30 days following this action. So let’s delve into the HOW TO part instead of beating around the bush.
Step 1: Open the TikTok App:
Open the TikTok application on your mobile phone and click on the "Log in" option at the bottom of the page.
Step 2: Sign In:
Once you're redirected to the log-in page, sign in to your account with your existing credentials.
Step 3: Reactivate Account:
You'll be redirected to the "Reactivate Account" page; this page will bring your TikTok account back to life; all you’ll have to do is click on the ‘Reactivate’ button.
YouTube link:
Why Would One Want To Delete Their TikTok Account?
TikTok’s ‘Discriminating’ Reputation:
TikTok is not an American application; it is owned by a Chinese corporation called ByteDance, based in Taiwan. From time to time, the app is involved in discriminatory behavior. For example, the platform tends to shut down any posts (and the accounts who contributed them respectively) criticizing the Chinese government. The same is true for any videos concerning the Xinjian detention camps; TikTok has allegedly removed them.
Privacy at Risk:
Nobody has the right to interfere in your personal life and check into your data and information. Just like any other social media platform such as Facebook, or Instagram, TikTok also possesses vulnerable data. The decision whether we allow this to happen is in our hands.
Why Does the Pentagon Say You Should Delete TikTok?
Pentagon has asked the users and especially the service members to delete their TikTok accounts! Do you wonder what let them to this decision? Here's why!
Data Breach:
The Pentagon is also concerned about the app due to the fact that TikTok Chinese ownership might threaten America’s national security. According to Marco Rubio, the Treasury Department has looked into TikTok’s National Security Implications and found that TikTok has access to the personal data stored in it. Other voices (American officials, for one) claim that TikTok is a manipulative platform that possesses the power to shape public opinion. A living proof for that is the fact that TikTok promotes pro-Chinese narratives worldwide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.