Playing at the most trusted online casinos in Canada is a must for everyone. Please find out how you can do that with our guide.
With so many online casinos to choose from, playing at sub-standard online casinos should not be something you have to suffer in 2021. Fortunately, if you follow our guide, that will not happen to you. We want to help you decipher the most trusted online casinos to play in Canada. We can help you find the ideal place to play by answering just a few key questions. If you are ready to begin, read on to find out more.
Are They Legal and Licensed?
The first question you need to ask of any online casino you intend on joining is, “are they legal and licensed?” The answer to this question will arguably provide you with the most information regarding whether a casino can be trusted or not. To discover if a Canadian online casino is legal and licensed, you need to look for the following things:
- A licensing number and certificate. These can usually be found on a casino’s lobby page.
- Check the license number with the list at the websites of licensing authorities.
- Make sure that the internet casino operates outside of Canada. If it does, then it is at least legal.
Are They Blacklisted or Rogue Casinos?
The second question you need an answer to, relates to whether the casino has a bad track record. Casinos which do not pay out their players are often added to blacklists. There are other reasons why a casino can end up blacklisted, too. Moreover, if they formerly had a gambling license and no longer do, then they are likely to be listed at rogue casinos. You will want to avoid both types of casinos.
The easiest way to tell if a casino is blacklisted or has gone rogue is to check casino reviews. Any online casino that fits these criteria will not receive a favourable review and those which do not will be flagged so you can easily spot the casino. This will help you avoid these most untrustworthy betting sites.
Do They Promote Responsible Gambling?
Does your Canadian online casino promote responsible gambling? These policies go a long way in showcasing whether a casino genuinely cares about its players. Naturally, you only want to play at a casino, which does. In most cases, trusted online casinos in Canada will carry several responsible gambling tools which should help keep you safe. They can include:
- Deposit and wager caps
- Limits on how long you play, and reminders if they breach those limits
- Locks on funds you have set aside to withdraw
- Self-exclusion programs, so you can take a break when you need to
- Opt-outs for all bonuses and promotions
Any details about responsible gambling tools should be visible on the page dedicated to responsible gambling at your chosen casino.
Can You Access Problem Gaming Programs?
Another sign that a casino cares about its players (and that it can be trusted) is whether it is affiliated with problem gaming programs. Signing up to these programs, such as GamCare, Gambling Therapy, GamStop, and others will see you blocked from all casinos which operate on that platform. By joining such a platform, your casino will deny you the option of relapsing until your isolation period is complete. This is something we look for in reputable, trusted online casinos, and you should, too.
Are the Terms and Conditions Transparent?
An online casino that can be trusted is most likely going to be one with transparent terms and conditions. Trusted online casinos in Canada will usually display their terms and conditions via a tab in the lobby. While you can always expect a lot of legal jargon to be included, the terms and conditions should at least be readable.
Things to look for here are withdrawal caps, transaction times, KYC processes, and bonus eligibility. You may also wish to check out a casino’s privacy policy or its security features. Pay special attention to the bonus terms and conditions section, where you will usually find wagering requirements and information on win caps. Again, Canada’s most trusted casinos will offer transparent terms and conditions, so you know what you are getting yourself into long before you sign up.
Find Trusted Casinos to Play At
Finding a trusted online casino is not rocket science if you stick to the criteria we have listed above. However, it does still involve a bit of effort on your part. You can play online without having to expend that effort and time by opting to look for recommended casinos. Casino review sites do a lot of the groundwork for you. Each of the casinos represented will have passed strict tests and represents some of Canada’s most trusted online casinos. If you want to play with total security at a site which cares about its players, you cannot go far wrong with recommended Canadian casinos.
