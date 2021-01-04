Every customer enters a casino with a different motivation. While some expect to be entertained and have some fun, others sit at a table equipped with skills and strategies that can help them win. The outcome of each game will also be different every time someone plays at a casino. Even if someone starts winning all their games in a row, their luck could crash anytime. You might have heard the phrase “responsible gambling” in various contexts before. Responsible gambling is necessary for you to sustain your gambling activities for years to come. There are a few fundamental points to keep in mind if you desire to become a successful and responsible gambler.
Consider it a source of entertainment.
Though gambling has made many incredibly wealthy and successful, do not be motivated by these rare occurrences. Whether you play at a physical location or an online casino or sportsbooks like betpop.lv online sportsbook, remember that this is not the means to earn your daily living and that it should only be a source of entertainment. Do not consider wins as a reason to gamble more considerable sums of money or losses as a reason to keep gambling until you get a big win.
Gamble the money you can spare
Considering gambling as an entertainment source naturally implies that you only make use of the money you can afford. This means that you do not rummage around in your life savings or money set aside to sustain your current lifestyle every time you gamble.
A responsible gambler will set aside a specific amount of money, known as the bankroll, to be used while gambling. This money will come from the earnings that he can afford to spend without its loss seriously impacting him in any way. During each game, he will only take out a predetermined amount or percentage from this bankroll.
If you get too serious about gambling, you might take out your other funds once you have used up your bankroll. Once you start seeking other cash sources in desperation, such as borrowing from your friends and family, understand that you are now facing a severe issue and might require help.
Stay Alert
Gambling establishments are notorious for supplying their customers with endless free alcohol. This would add to the surreal experience of wagering your money at a building filled with glamour and luxury. But alcohol could also impair your thinking abilities and prevent you from making the right decisions. When your decision-making abilities slowly slip out of your grip, you might find yourself gambling with more significant amounts and taking reckless risks because you are no longer as concerned about the outcome. Consuming recreational drugs can also affect your experience at the casino or a website. You want to be fully alert when you are taking chances with your hard-earned money.
Control and keep track
A properly planned out bankroll will ensure that you do not make a significant dent in your life savings every time you decide to play a few rounds. When setting up your bankroll, only use an amount that won’t affect or deteriorate your lifestyle quality. Do not sacrifice various comforts so that you can place larger bets. Decide what percentage of the bankroll you will utilize in each game.
Download an application or use a notebook to record every dime you spend. Write down the bankroll amount, the money you bet in each game, and all your wins and losses. Being conscious of the money you spend and lose while gambling will prompt you to make better choices in the future. If you also jot down the strategies you used in each game, you will see patterns emerge when it comes to wins and losses. This can help improve the way you play and ensure bigger and more frequent profits.
Several websites enable you to set a limit on the amount of money you gamble in a day. Once you have used up this amount, you will be prevented from playing anymore. This can effectively help you control the amount of money and time you spend on online gambling services each day. You might feel tempted to set up many accounts across multiple platforms while playing online to increase your chances of winning. But remember that this could force you to spend more immense amounts than you originally intended and the hours would pass quickly as you jump from one site to the other. Before you know it, it would be well past midnight, and you would be playing in the fifth online casino of the night. If you wish to become a responsible gambler, refrain from creating multiple accounts over different sites and apps.
Besides keeping track of the amount you play with, you must also stick to predetermined timings or number of hours while gambling. It is too easy to forget yourself in the intoxicating atmosphere of a casino and play for hours on end. Casino owners keep the interiors constant no matter the time of day so that customers do not feel aware about the time that’s passing. Even though this increases the casino’s profits, you will spend amounts more considerable than what you had initially intended.
This also happens to online gamblers who feel tempted to open up their favourite casino application right after they get back home in the evening. While playing online, you could spend hours on the platform since you do not feel obliged or responsible to return home at some point. Playing continuously during your evenings every day will prevent you from taking part in other healthy activities or interacting with your family members. This could severely deteriorate the quality of your life, and your loved ones will feel that you are drifting away from them.
To avoid this from happening, fix a time limit for yourself before entering a casino or log in at an online gambling site. Limit the number of hours you spend gambling each week and make sure that you devote enough time for other activities in your life.
Acceptance is key
It is only normal to feel frustrated when you lose a game since you lost your hard-earned money and did not get the returns you had hoped for. But if you are a responsible gambler, you will understand that this is part of the gambling experience and not let the loss affect your next decision. Never take out your frustrations on the other players or the dealer. If you must, get some air and collect yourself. Always remember to accept the losses and move on.
Losing many games one after the other should not motivate you to keep gambling with the expectation of turning things around. It is only normal to experience losing streaks on particular days. The best thing you can do then is to limit your losses, take a break from gambling, and engage in other activities for a day or two. Take this time to think about your strategies, refine them and seek advice from experienced players.
Just like losing streaks, you will also experience winning streaks on some days. When this happens, you might feel tempted to increase your wager after each game since you feel like you can never lose. This is certainly not true, and you could crash and burn at any moment. Maintaining a winning streak would be fantastic, but do not go overboard with the money you spend. Stick to your original decision regarding the amount spent on each game and gather good profits.
Identify the warning signs.
Even if you have taken all the major precautions, you might find things slipping out of your hand. When this shift occurs, it is essential that you recognize the severe issue you are dealing with and seek professional help.
There are a few signs and behavioural changes to keep an eye out for when gambling has become an essential and regular part of your life.
At some point, you might have increased the amount you spend on each game because you no longer feel the old familiar rush of taking risks. When you are not gambling, you might constantly be thinking about your previous games and feeling restless about getting home or to the casino and resume playing. Essentially, not gambling makes you feel anxious and maybe even irritated.
You might start lying to your employers or loved ones to spend hours playing gambling games. You feel guilty, but you are unable to stop. You feel the strain develop in your workplace and your relationships.
Once you start to realize that there might be a slight issue with your love for gambling, you make attempts to reduce the number of hours you engage in it, but find yourself unable to do so. Not gambling makes you feel worse, and you cannot stay away for too long from the casino or a website.
Warning signs like these must be taken seriously since a gambling problem could severely affect your life and future.
Summing up
Responsible gambling is concerned with rules that both gamblers and casinos owners must follow to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all. For gamblers, responsible gambling is pivotal in preventing something fatal such as developing a gambling addiction or experiencing financial ruin. Remember the tips given above every time you engage in a gambling session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.