Everybody knows that the possibilities of enhancing your business on social media are increasing. For example, almost 90% of Instagram's 1 billion users have a business account in their following list. And according to a recent study by Instagram, compared to the business accounts in 2017, the number of business accounts has increased dramatically, which is happening due to constant growth and development in this application, such as the introduction to Instagram stories, reels, IGTV, etc.
But here is the thing, until or unless you are very well-known, it is tough to collect a massive number of followers in a short span. You have to work very hard for that, as it takes up a lot of time. For a regular business or person, enhancing and growing your followers might take some time. Some people buy real Instagram followers for targeted and quicker results. But, fortunately, there are several things that you can do to get almost 1,000 quality followers for your personal or business account. It is just about how to invest effort and time.
Let's look at a few methods which will assist you in getting the number of followers you aim for.
How to achieve 1,000 followers on Instagram?
Set up and verify your profile.
Firstly, you must set up an attractive Instagram profile. Make sure your posts suggest some details regarding your business. Ensure that your profile seems appealing to your followers.
You can begin by choosing a username. Ensure that the username is easily found and searchable, or you can even choose your business name as your username.
If your business name is not available as a username, you either add underscores and check if it is available, or you can add a word that might add some other words that might make some difference.
Steps for setting up an account are as follows:
Step 1: add your full business name
Step 2: make sure your profile is public
Step 3: opt a profile picture
Step 4: fill your description/bio with informative stuff regarding your business.
Step 5: add the link to your online shop in your bio
Hire a content creator
There is not a compulsion that only one person will handle the account. You can hire at least two people to handle your Instagram or other social media accounts. One of the two people can work in giving content ideas and implementing them, and on the other hand, the other one can manage Instagram by posting the content on it, replying to the DMs or reposting stories, etc.
Make sure the people you are hiring have experience and are updated about the various new features to be offered by Instagram. If you are working in a big organization, it is expected that there will be several people who would like to suggest content to the people who are handling social media. They can be pretty helpful in such situations. With the help of organized requests or guideline documents, you can get various suggestions from your colleagues in an organized manner.
Make sure you know editing and photography stuff.
On a picture-sharing app like Instagram, it is essential to post pictures with high quality. On the other hand, a picture with low quality can be why you are not getting any followers. You don't have to study photography to get an account on Instagram; all you need is some basic editing skills for photography tips.
Because Instagram is an application, there is the possibility that the picture that you will be posting will be taken from your mobile. So you can google search the best picture editing applications for getting high-quality Instagram-worthy pictures.
Set a regular posting schedule
Once you have made and verified your profile, have somebody to manage them, and have all the creative content ready, you must begin posting.
It is a great idea to have almost 15 posts before engaging people and working on your profile. This way, when people look at your profile, they will be delighted to see a wall full of pictures of your business, and they will know that you will post some great content regularly.
To begin posting on Instagram, make sure you set a timely timer, which would buzz off and remind you to post or download a content calendar template so that you can plan your posts daily. It will be great if you have already planned out what you want to post in the future. This will make sure that you have your content till vacations, holidays, and creative blocks.
Permit other people to contribute to the content creation
Even though it is best to have only one or two people managing your social media account, but those one or two people cannot be at the photo shoot spot all the time. There might be a series of events that might have happened in your absence due to any reason. In such situations, all you have to do is ask other people to contribute to the content creation.
There are several methods of doing this. First, create an email address particularly for exchanging videos, pictures, hyper lapses, memes, etc. And ask them to add a summary telling them what the pictures are all about.
Or if your crew has a dropbox account, then you can ask them to drop all the media in it, as it will give you a more organized set of pictures and stuff.
Use a steady and platform-based brand voice.
Videos and pictures might be the most crucial portion of your Instagram feed. But make sure that comments, captions, and other texts are appropriate for the audience if you are in charge of a trademark channel or have two Instagram managers, thinking of developing a steady voice that humanizes your trademark.
This showcases the possible followers that you are relatable and credible, instead of intimidating or formal. When you are developing the voice, you must keep it according to your audience. For instance, several celebrities and significant accounts on Instagram have an amiable and casual style and voice. After finalizing your voice, you must ensure that you continue it for the rest of the time and that you include that voice in your captions, stories, bios, messages, and comments.
Use shareable and engaging captions.
Captions are a very crucial part of your post. It can be considered as the icing on the cake. Continuously writing great captions can make your post look more attractive and will assist you in winning all your followers over. This is the guide for writing captions.
You can write sassy or witty captions according to your pictures.
You can include calls to action in your captions. For instance, if you have posted a new product picture, you can write, "book yours now" as a caption. Or you can let your followers know about new exciting offers or simply ask them to like, follow, and share your posts. You can also ask people to tag their friends.
Emojis can also be a part of your captions. Like if you have any new offers coming out during Halloween or Christmas or it's your brand's anniversary, you can add some emojis related to that.
Hashtags will never go out of trend. Hashtags not only help you in getting likes and followers, but they also help in making your post look trendy.
Conclusion
Other than these methods, another method to help you gain natural followers quickly is buying Instagram followers. Many people might be wondering if this is illegal; the answer is no, it is entirely legal if you buy from genuine sites rather than shady ones. So buy Instagram followers, and watch your engagement grow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.