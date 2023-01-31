Getting your app downloaded is easy; however, making the user use the app consistently is challenging but extremely important. Mobile app retention refers to a developer's success in keeping a user hooked up with an app. According to a survey, the app retention rate keeps dropping after each day. Considering the acquisition cost of a new user for both iOS and Android apps, it is vital to have a reasonable retention rate to ensure a healthy ROI.
The Importance Of Retention Rate
The app retention rate refers to the percentage of users actively engaged with an app for the calculation period. Metrics such as the number of downloads, active users, session interval and length and lifetime revenue are critical in determining the app retention and engagement rate.
According to surveys, an increase in the retention rate by 5% can give a 95% boost to the profit. Furthermore, the higher the retention rate, the better it is possible to engage in word-of-mouth marketing, resulting in a viral loop of acquisitions. Moreover, apps such asBeautyPlus, highly popular among social media users, result in longer app sessions, ultimately giving more significant monetization opportunities.
A good retention rate indicates user loyalty, creating an unobtrusive channel for user acquisition. For example, consider an app providing a high value and reasonable retention rate getting removed from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. However, this will not stop the users from using it, who will search them on other third-party stores such asSamsung Galaxy Store. Therefore, the user's stickiness with the app is very important to create loyalty where the user is okay with going the extra mile to stay connected with the app.
How To Improve App User Retention Rate?
Now that we know the benefits of app user retention rate let us look at ways to improve it.
1. Personalize the User Experience
With the advancement of technology, many businesses and app developers have started personalizing the user experience. Therefore, giving a personalized user experience is no longer a luxury for the app developer but is highly critical. The app developer can segment and target the users and then let them choose their path to the app to give them a personalized user experience.
2. Track Data From The Beginning
It is recommended not to wait till a particular time or stage to track data. Instead, as soon as you launch the app, start tracking the data from the beginning. Tracking data will help the app developers identify the area which drops the retention rate allowing them to fix it.
3. Use In-App Messaging and Notifications
Sending notifications and in-app messaging are excellent ways to retain users, especially if they last used the app a long time ago. Such a push will be a subtle reminder for the users to start using the app again. However, sending in-app messages and notifications should be relevant to the users.
4. Gamify The Experience
Gamification helps introduce game-like features in the app, which makes the app rewarding and fun. In addition, the incentive to take action will improve the user retention rate. Irrespective of the app, through creative insight, it is possible to gamify the app.
5. Give Perks To Engaged Users
One of the easiest ways to create customer loyalty is to offer perks to the loyal users of the app. When you develop loyal followers for your app, you also increase the chance of engaging in word-of-mouth marketing. In addition, it works better than traditional advertising by bringing in organic users.
What Is A Good Retention Rate For Apps?
Just because you are following the tips does not mean that the app retention rate will become 100%. In fact, the retention rate for apps is quite low. A 10% retention rate for the apps is an excellent healthy margin. However, it is essential to note that it is the average retention rate.
Also, the retention rate varies from the app category. For example, a weather app will have more retention rate because the users will use it daily to check the weather. The same logic holds for the news app. However, a travel app will have a low retention rate because only some travel daily. Therefore, when measuring the app retention rate, it is crucial to choose the proper parameters to make a sound judgment. Irrespective of the retention rate, the goal should be consistently improving the ROI.
