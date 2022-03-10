Picture: Kate Stone Matheson 

 

According to the CDC, more than one-third of American adults aren’t getting enough sleep regularly. As a lack of sleep can affect your health and wellbeing, doing everything in your power to get more of it can be crucial. Sleep hygiene and habits may play a part in the quality of your sleep. If you don’t believe you’re getting enough, you may see the value in taking some of the following steps:   

Upgrading Your Bedding

If you continually toss, turn, wake up uncomfortable, or fail to get to sleep because of your discomfort, consider whether your bedding might be to blame. The purchase of new blankets, a buckwheat pillow, and possibly even sheets with a high thread count may be the answer to your problem. 

Some pillows promote better neck support and breathability than others, while new blankets may provide you with the extra warmth you need. Even the investment in new sheets may feel soft and comfortable on your skin, allowing you to doze off to sleep with ease. 

Set a Sleep Routine

Some people go to bed when they feel tired and get out of bed in the morning when they’re finished browsing on their devices. By setting a sleep routine with consistent sleep and wake times, you may be able to help your body understand the times of the day and night when rest is required. 

Some studies have suggested that going to bed earlier may be better for your mental health, but simply aiming for the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep per night may be an excellent starting point. 

Keep Devices Out of the Bedroom

As tempting as it can be to lie in bed with your phone or tablet and browse social media, it may not be doing your sleep hygiene any good. Phones and other electronic devices emit blue light, which may reduce your body’s melatonin levels. As melatonin controls your sleep and wake cycle, you may find it more challenging to fall asleep. 

Turn devices off or leave them outside of the bedroom at least an hour before you go to bed. You may then wake up feeling refreshed and ready to start your day.

Cut Back On Caffeine

It’s not uncommon to reach for a cup of coffee or an energy drink when you’re struggling with your energy levels, but caffeine may keep you awake longer than you anticipated. 

If you’re struggling to fall asleep at night or haveinsomnia, try cutting back on your caffeine intake or finishing your last cup in the early afternoon to see if it makes a difference. Some people are more sensitive to caffeine than others, and the effects can last for up to seven hours after consuming it.   

Exercise

If your body doesn’t feel exhausted, even if your mind is, you may struggle to fall asleep. You might be able to combat this problem by performing aerobic exercises for at least half an hour per day. 

Not only can exercise contribute to your overall health, but it may also make a difference to your sleep. Studieshave shown that long-term exercise may help individuals with insomnia fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and enjoy a better quality of sleep. 

However, as exercise can also raise your body temperature and increase your energy levels, avoid doing it within an hour or two of going to bed. 

Make Your Bedroom a Peaceful Sanctuary

In recent years, many people have made their bedrooms a multi-purpose space. They might watch TV shows and movies, work, play games, and listen to music in this same room. 

When you’re struggling with your sleep routine, making your bedroom a peaceful sanctuary for sleep can be crucial. Limit electronics like computers, phones, and TVs to common areas like living rooms, and set your space up for rest with comfortable bedding and pillows, blackout curtains, and peaceful décor. 

If your walls are painted a vibrant color, consider toning it down with something more restful, like light blue, white, beige, and pastel shades. 

Don’t Go to Bed Stressed or Worried

It might be easier said than done, but going to bed stressed or worriedmay not be helping you achieve a good night’s sleep. If life has presented a few challenges, see if you can work through some of them before getting into bed. 

You might do this by talking to a friend, family member, or mental health professional or even writing down the things that are weighing on your mind. Some people also use doctor-prescribed medication to relieve their stress and put them in a much better position to drift off to sleep. 

Improving your sleep hygiene is not a one-step process, but every step you take may put you on the path to becoming well-rested. Try some of these sleep hygiene tips above, and see if you notice any improvements.

