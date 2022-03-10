According to the CDC, more than one-third of American adults aren’t getting enough sleep regularly. As a lack of sleep can affect your health and wellbeing, doing everything in your power to get more of it can be crucial. Sleep hygiene and habits may play a part in the quality of your sleep. If you don’t believe you’re getting enough, you may see the value in taking some of the following steps:
Upgrading Your Bedding
If you continually toss, turn, wake up uncomfortable, or fail to get to sleep because of your discomfort, consider whether your bedding might be to blame. The purchase of new blankets, a buckwheat pillow, and possibly even sheets with a high thread count may be the answer to your problem.
Some pillows promote better neck support and breathability than others, while new blankets may provide you with the extra warmth you need. Even the investment in new sheets may feel soft and comfortable on your skin, allowing you to doze off to sleep with ease.
Set a Sleep Routine
Some people go to bed when they feel tired and get out of bed in the morning when they’re finished browsing on their devices. By setting a sleep routine with consistent sleep and wake times, you may be able to help your body understand the times of the day and night when rest is required.
Some studies have suggested that going to bed earlier may be better for your mental health, but simply aiming for the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep per night may be an excellent starting point.
Keep Devices Out of the Bedroom
As tempting as it can be to lie in bed with your phone or tablet and browse social media, it may not be doing your sleep hygiene any good. Phones and other electronic devices emit blue light, which may reduce your body’s melatonin levels. As melatonin controls your sleep and wake cycle, you may find it more challenging to fall asleep.
Turn devices off or leave them outside of the bedroom at least an hour before you go to bed. You may then wake up feeling refreshed and ready to start your day.
Cut Back On Caffeine
It’s not uncommon to reach for a cup of coffee or an energy drink when you’re struggling with your energy levels, but caffeine may keep you awake longer than you anticipated.
If you’re struggling to fall asleep at night or haveinsomnia, try cutting back on your caffeine intake or finishing your last cup in the early afternoon to see if it makes a difference. Some people are more sensitive to caffeine than others, and the effects can last for up to seven hours after consuming it.
Exercise
If your body doesn’t feel exhausted, even if your mind is, you may struggle to fall asleep. You might be able to combat this problem by performing aerobic exercises for at least half an hour per day.
Not only can exercise contribute to your overall health, but it may also make a difference to your sleep. Studieshave shown that long-term exercise may help individuals with insomnia fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and enjoy a better quality of sleep.
However, as exercise can also raise your body temperature and increase your energy levels, avoid doing it within an hour or two of going to bed.
Make Your Bedroom a Peaceful Sanctuary
In recent years, many people have made their bedrooms a multi-purpose space. They might watch TV shows and movies, work, play games, and listen to music in this same room.
When you’re struggling with your sleep routine, making your bedroom a peaceful sanctuary for sleep can be crucial. Limit electronics like computers, phones, and TVs to common areas like living rooms, and set your space up for rest with comfortable bedding and pillows, blackout curtains, and peaceful décor.
If your walls are painted a vibrant color, consider toning it down with something more restful, like light blue, white, beige, and pastel shades.
Don’t Go to Bed Stressed or Worried
It might be easier said than done, but going to bed stressed or worriedmay not be helping you achieve a good night’s sleep. If life has presented a few challenges, see if you can work through some of them before getting into bed.
You might do this by talking to a friend, family member, or mental health professional or even writing down the things that are weighing on your mind. Some people also use doctor-prescribed medication to relieve their stress and put them in a much better position to drift off to sleep.
Improving your sleep hygiene is not a one-step process, but every step you take may put you on the path to becoming well-rested. Try some of these sleep hygiene tips above, and see if you notice any improvements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.