Computer technology today is accomplishing feats that were relegated to science fiction only a short while ago. Machine learning and artificial intelligence have become inherent components of practically every industry, as well as many elements of daily life. The emerging field of quantum computing is attempting to solve problems that have been beyond the capacity of even the most powerful mega-computers in fields like transportation and genetics. 

It is impossible to predict how these next-generation technologies will develop, but there is no question that advanced computing will play a key role in the economy of the future. From large venture capitalists to private investors, funds are pouring into the companies that are spearheading these cutting-edge technologies.  

Is it the right time to invest in quantum computing and other advanced computing technologies like machine learning? What are the quantum computing stocks worth watching? Before answering those questions, let’s take a step back and define the terms. 

What is machine learning? 

Machine learning is a form of artificial intelligence (AI) that uses millions of data points to identify patterns and trends and then uses that knowledge to forecast future events using algorithmic models. It is central to manufacturing, where predictive monitoring and maintenance can prevent failures and bottlenecks and enable maintenance teams to schedule repairs proactively and efficiently. 

This capability is critical in today’s market which is all about customization and innovation. Manufacturers of all types are being driven to create numerous variants of each product and introduce new revisions to the market as quickly as possible. Machine learning makes it possible for factories to change from one order to another more efficiently without bottlenecks or material waste.  ML can also be used to create a “digital twin” of the entire manufacturing process and allow manufactures to remedy issues before production, preventing the waste of valuable time and costly materials. 

It isn’t only manufacturing—machine learning models and AI are also helping businesses of all sorts predict demand, anticipate new customer requirements, and identify the most reliable supply chain partners to meet their customers' needs. Businesses with advanced ML adoption are even introducing “self-healing” machinery which can diagnose and repair its own faults. 

What is quantum computing?

Quantum computing (QC) is an emerging technology that explores big data in ways that have never been possible before. Although QC does not currently have commercial applications, leading companies like Amazon, Alibaba, and Microsoft are investing heavily in R&D in the field, and experts believe that it has the potential to disrupt industries like pharmaceuticals and cybersecurity, and even potentially help combat climate change.  

On a very basic level, quantum computing is a new way to tackle mega-computing problems that contain an almost infinite myriad of combinations. Quantum computers don’t simply do the same things better and faster than today’s supercomputers—they process information in an entirely different way. Instead of working sequentially using binary bits that process information as ones or zeros like traditional computers, quantum computers transmit information via quantum bits, or qubits, which can exist either as one, a zero, or both simultaneously.  

Unlimited by a binary or sequential nature, they can process data at speeds exponentially faster than conventional computers with much less energy consumption. The results are revolutionary—things that would take a week to calculate on a supercomputer take mere seconds on a quantum computer. Innovation in QC is directly linked to developments in machine learning, which relies upon machines gathering, absorbing, and optimizing vast amounts of data.

Financial opportunity in the world of next generation computing 

Various technological challenges prevent the utilization of quantum computing in commercial applications today. However, it’s only a matter of time before the problems are solved and companies conducting R&D in the field will be perfectly placed to leverage opportunities when that happens. Experts estimate that it will take less than a decade to commercialize QC, and the potential for profit in the coming years is already attracting widespread interest among investors.  

As the market expands, investors are able to choose between a variety of quantum computing stocks both in companies that are conducting R&D and companies that are developing the infrastructure to support quantum computing such as advanced traditional computing hardware, high powered computing data connectivity solutions, and cooling systems, and companies that specialize in the perception, collection, and management of heterogeneous big data used in machine learning.

Another option is to invest in an Exchanged Traded Fund (ETF) with a balanced portfolio that includes both emerging technologies like quantum computing, and advanced computing technologies with commercial applications widely used today like AI and ML. For example, Defiance’s QTUM ETF provides exposure to a variety of companies at the forefront of cloud computing, quantum computing, machine learning, and other next gen computing technologies. The diverse portfolio may mitigate the risk of investing in a specific company in this emerging field, while still giving investors exposure to its potential. 

 

