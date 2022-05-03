Somehow at the dawn of my beauty youth, when I wanted to be especially beautiful. I dreamed of the hypnotic gaze of Jessica Rabbit. For the shadow from my eyelashes to make my look even more mysterious. I wanted everything at once. Thinking about how to achieve this quickly and effortlessly, I decided to increase eyelashes. I was very satisfied. Until ... somehow, sitting and reading something at work, she began to rub her eyes hard, and this was not worth doing. All my eyelashes from the right eye and a few eyelashes from the left eye ended up on my arm. Since then, I have decided to be more careful in my experiments.
I intensively studied the information on how to grow broken eyelashes without loss. It turned out there are options. And many are very useful. You just need to be careful and approach life hacks with a grain of salt.
Let's see why eyelashes fall out at all. My experience, of course, is also taken into account. Factors that affect our eyelashes are nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalance or restructuring, aging and of course genetics. There are also external factors, this is my factor, extensions do not benefit your eyelashes, intense rubbing when make-up removing, low quality mascara or eyeliner. Sleeping face down on a pillow doesn't thicken your lashes either, but rather damages them.
So how do you take care of your eyelashes, how to make everyone go crazy with you with one wave of eyelashes. Well, let's see what we have...
First of all, never forget to remove your makeup at night. No matter how tired I am after a long and exhausting day, even if I can’t get to the bath, but can only crawl, I always wash my face before going to bed. This applies not only to eyelashes, but also to the beauty of your skin. The main thing is not to overdo. So eyelashes can also be damaged.
Proper nutrition is already boring advice that is given by everyone and always. But this is true, without internal support, our eyelashes will not cope with increased growth, and by the way, neither can I. Fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, fish are not only tasty but also healthy. Healthy eyelashes require vitamins and amino acids. Well, at the same time, on such a diet, you can also normalize weight, also a profit. You can talk to your doctor about supplements that might help you make up for mineral and vitamin deficiencies.
I also read a lot about oils. Well, I love olive oil and always have it at home. I just take a cotton swab and run it over my eyelashes, they are moistened and it even seems to me that they are thicker. From time to time I still do this at night. But keep in mind, traces of oil may remain on the pillow. Sometimes instead of olive oil I take castor oil, it is a super source of vitamin E, coconut oil is also recommended. In fact, I did not see a visible difference when using between these oils, they are all good. Of course, you still need to pay attention to individual intolerance.
It turned out that rubbing the eyes also gives a growth effect, it's a real mini massage. But not as dramatic as I did it with my extended eyelashes, light rubbing of the eyelids stimulates blood circulation. Just do not stretch the skin, do not be zealous, as with washing off cosmetics. This must be done gently. I do and believe in favor. Self-massage is a fantastic idea in general.
When I was little, I often watched my mother lying on the sofa with tea bags on her eyes, I didn’t understand why my mother was trying to make tea on her eyes, but now I know! Cold tea bags relieve swelling and, as it turned out, also help eyelash growth. It is better to take green tea. It's very cost effective and useful hack.
Well, not from budget advice, it is of course eyelash growth serums, I used some and they really help. But only for a while, while I used the serum - eyelashes grew, after stopping they eventually returned to their normal state. By the way, it was the serum that helped me then. But it is important to read studies, independent reviews, serums must be safe and of high quality. I read a bunch of reviews, compared prices and results. Now, for example, I don’t use them anymore, what I listed above is enough for me. My lashes are perfect now. Healthy and natural eyelashes are real natural beauty. Now I understand this and do not use extensions and false eyelashes. They are only good for photo shoots. But it’s better not to use them at all, the glue can damage your natural eyelashes, and if you don’t follow the instructions and recommendations, you can be completely left without them.
I hope that these tips will be useful to someone, they are common, but they work. And do not get lash extensions, nope, I do not advise. Even without it, your lashes are stunning, all you need to do now is take care of them.
