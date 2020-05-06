Gardening can be a challenging but very rewarding hobby for many people. For many gardeners, whether they are new to the craft or very experienced, groundhogs can sometimes be a thorn in their side. Groundhogs are the largest member of the squirrel family, and one of fourteen species of marmot. Groundhogs are best known as the adorable furry creatures we see on the news on Groundhog’s Day, but in nature they are wildlife pests that have destructive habits towards gardens.
They are herbivores, which means they eat only plants, and some of the plants that people grow in their personal gardens are an easy and tempting treat to a groundhog that is trying to fatten up for the winter. Groundhogs hibernate in the winter, so they have to feast constantly to build up stores of fat that they can use to survive while they hibernate underground. This presents another problem because even after they have munched on all the plants that you worked so hard to grow, they will dig down under the soft soil of your garden and create a rather extensive burrow. Their burrows are not just a little hole, but an extensive maze of 10-12 inch wide chambers that can leave the roots of your plants exposed. Between eating the plants, and ruining the soil, groundhogs can cause almost irreparable damage to your garden. On the bright side, there are many options to keep them away.
How to Get Rid of Groundhogs
Gardeners do not have to just accept the havoc that a groundhog, or several of them, can wreak on all their hard work. There are several methods of stopping groundhogs from eating all your plants and keeping them out of your gardens.
Epsom Salt- One way to deter groundhogs from eating your plants is to sprinkle Epsom salt on the soil. Groundhogs do not enjoy the taste of Epsom salt, and they will be discouraged from eating the plants. If they cannot eat the plants, then they will find a different place to make their dens where they will have easy access to food. Depending on the acidity of your soil, Epsom salt might be beneficial to your plants, but it could also be harmful, so do your research first.
Repellants- There are oil-based repellents that you can purchase in the store. Essentially, these do the same thing that Epsom salt does, which is to give the plants a taste that the groundhogs will not enjoy.
Ammonia- Soaking a few rags in ammonia and laying them around the outside of your garden can help to deter groundhogs from entering the area in the first place. Groundhogs are not fond of the smell of ammonia.
Chicken-wire Fence- If the Epsom salt and the ammonia fail to keep them away, another option is to install a simple chicken-wire fence around the garden. The key is to build it a few feet high so that the groundhogs cannot climb over it, but also to bury it about a foot under the ground, with the underground part bent outward, away from the garden, so that it will be difficult for them to burrow under the edge of the fence.
Harvest Often- It may sound a little too simple, but harvesting your garden regularly can reduce the food supply for the groundhogs, encouraging them to move on to other locations where they can find food more regularly and more reliably.
Tidy Up- Groundhogs do not like the entrances and exits to their tunnels to be exposed and easily seen, so keeping the clutter out of your garden can make them nervous about building a tunnel into or out of your area.
Live Traps- Here is where you need to exercise caution. You do not want to harm the little creature just for looking for a little food, but you also have to always be wary of any wild animal. Groundhogs are gentle creatures, and being trapped can cause them undue stress. They may bite if they believe they are defending themselves.
Leave it to the Pros- The most effective way to rid yourself of these furry pests is to let a professional humanely remove them. Professionals can trap them and relocate them safely, without causing the animal any more stress or harm than is completely necessary. This can be more costly than other methods, but it is probably the safest and most effective way to get them out of your garden.
While they can be cute to look at, a groundhog or two can be a nightmare for a gardener that is pouring their heart and soul into their plants only to see them ruined by these small animals. The methods we went through today should be all you need to get the pests under control so you can get back to growing a beautiful and fruitful garden.
