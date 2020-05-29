https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-holding-black-and-green-plastic-tube-bottles-3616980/
CBD is becoming a more popular supplement for people to help with various health issues they might have. But since CBD is extracted from the cannabis plant, like marijuana, its status as a legal product in Kentucky is a concern.
What Is CBD?
CBD stands for “Cannabidiol.” That’s the name given to certain chemical compounds that occur in the cannabis plant. These compounds are non-psychoactive, unlike THC, which is found in marijuana. You do not get high when you consume CBD.
CBD has a number of benefits. It has been found to help with a number of health-related issues. The benefits include relieving pain, improving the quality of sleep, boosting your mood, reducing anxiety, and more. As a relatively new chemical compound, there is still far more research into the benefits that CBD can offer people.
Because it is harmless and doesn’t induce a high, CBD is treated as a health supplement that does not require a prescription. But what about in Kentucky?
Is CBD Legal in Kentucky?
The short answer is: yes. CBD, on its own, is legal to purchase and consume in Kentucky. You don’t need to go through doctors to get special prescriptions to use it as you do with medical marijuana in the state.
However, because marijuana and products with THC are not fully legalized in Kentucky, you do need to be careful with what CBD products you buy. The 2017 law passed to legalize CBD in Kentucky as long as the THC content is less than 0.3%.
Because both THC and CBD are compounds found in the cannabis plant, some CBD products do contain traces of THC. So when you purchase CBD, you need to check its THC content to make sure it would be legal in Kentucky.
Full vs. Broad Spectrum CBD
To explain how CBD can have different levels of THC, it’s worth giving a quick overview of broad-spectrum CBD. The process involves extracting the compound from the cannabis plant until it is an oil, which is then refined to cleanse it of solvents. At this point, the person or company making the CBD oil decides to make it Full Spectrum or Broad Spectrum.
Full Spectrum CBD leaves the oil as-is following the refining process. This means all cannabinoids, including THC, are left in the oil. If you are shopping for a CBD product and see that it’s labeled as “full-spectrum”, it very likely has a THC content above the legal limit in Kentucky.
On the other hand, Broad Spectrum CBD goes through an additional refining process to remove other cannabinoid compounds from the oil. THC is the main compound being removed so that it will have virtually none of it remaining in the CBD oil.
With all of this in mind, you should be equipped to shop around for CBD products to help with various physical and mental health issues that are troubling you. As long as you are in Kentucky, make sure you steer clear of Full Spectrum products that could land you in legal hot water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.