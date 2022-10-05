Hardwood is an old concept but still dominates the commercial market with immense popularity and trust, especially in flooring. If it gets proper maintenance and cleaning, it will last over a decade. Nowadays, many buildings are using hardwood planks for their construction. Those planks date back to the 20th century but are still exquisite in look.
But when it is the question of your own house and floor maintenance, you need to check the flair and sheen of the wood. And, if you want to keep them undamaged and lustre, you must follow some steps mentioned below.
Make Sure It's Installed Properly
A hardwood floor can begin decaying at an early of its age if the installation is not done correctly. So, the installation is significant to keep the longevity of a hardwood floor. If you can install hardwood planks, it can extend their age even over a century.
You need a professional installer because of their extensive knowledge and experience. They consider moisture and humidity at the installation time to ensure that the hardwoods have enough space to expand. Even they follow the instructions provided by the manufacturers to maintain the warranty period.
Use Rugs to Protect Floors
Keep rugs or mats at the door's entrance so guests or family members can wipe their feet before entering the room. This process protects the floor from dust, scratches, or any slight damage by tiny relics.
Rugs also protect your wooden floor in high-density traffic areas because the rug's fabric offers a cushioning character. Also, the thick rug looks beautiful under weighty furniture. It protects the floor from depression, friction, scratches, and dents.
Use Curtains to Prevent Fading
Ultraviolet (UV) rays damage hardwood floor and fades the shades. So it looks uneven, especially in areas in close contact with direct sunlight. To avoid this uneven shade and fade, you can place blinds or curtains and pull them wherever direct UV rays hit the floor.
Moistures can badly react to the wood and affect the surface texture. So, if possible, protect your floor from moisture. Also, moisture fluctuation within rooms would cause harm to your hardwood flooring. So, installing a hygrometer to read indoor moisture will be best. In addition to your living, if it is humid, you should make your house well insulated from those wet elements. Also, a dehumidifier can work well in this climate.
Besides this, one more thing is to take seriously to protect your timber floor. Direct moisture damages the floor more than indirect touch. It causes stains and decay. So, you need to protect your floor from moisture spilling and fix leaks. And you also maintain the floor by wiping out all dust every day with the required quantity of water or any other liquid treatment. Excessive use of water or other solutions could fade the shade of your floor. In addition, during wiping, you should use a slightly wettish cloth.
Microfiber Wet Mops
Microfiber wet mops are one of the best options for wooden floor cleaning. There is a time when people only prefer ole mop to clean their floor. But afterwards, mop conjures the broom market with new technological advancements. It brings a new mop version with yarn mounted on a pole. Even a bucket full of soap is attached to this developed cleaning tool. But, one thing is to remember that you need to select the appropriate mop for your flooring.
Like whisker brooms or vacuums bristle, mops should be floor-friendly and easy to handle. Also, microfiber, the counterpart of mops, should be suitable in quality. This material is highly hardwood-amicable. Also, this fibre does not make any scratch at the time of collecting dirt. Lastly, it absorbs moisture quickly and makes the floor dry.
Microfiber Dust Mop
The microfiber dust mop is a revolutionary introduced floor cleaning tool in the commercial market. Kids are supposed to use this dust mop in their school, but now a new generation is using newly developed microfiber dust mop at their places. Also, these mops are available for home-sizing with high cleaning efficiency. However, it's tough in texture and a very subtle cleaning object for any hardwood surface. In addition, you can wash it and reuse it after drying.
You can use this microfiber dust mop in your daily cleaning without hesitation. It works wonderfully on dirt, debris, and dust and accumulates even tiny dirt from every corner of your house. So, it is probably the best hardwood floor cleaning tool yet on the market.
Note: For other information on this topic, visitGulvkanonen.
Sum Up
This article will help you find the right ways to clean and maintain your hardwood floor. Also, these key factors will make your work easy and give great longevity to your flooring. Also, you can go for occasional refinishing to maintain the glossy effect of the floor and cover all ignored dents. The more you will take care of your floor, the more you can add durability to it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.