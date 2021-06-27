Instagram is evolving by greedily incorporating features that other companies hit. The highlight of story posting is a feature that can be used by all users and brands, from start-up companies to influencers.

That's why every serious business, influencer, and celebrity has its own Instagram highlights. All the best stories on Instagram are summarized in Instagram highlights. To be a significant influencer on Instagram or make your brand awareness, you must create a custom highlight cover to categorize various content.

Therefore if you want to make eye-catching custom Instagram highlight covers, you can read this guideline. This article is showing every step to making a highlight cover for your Instagram. 

Know highlight cover specifications and design: 

The Instagram highlight cover is the same as the Instagram story, 1080 pixels x 1920 pixels, and 9:16 portrait. A portion of the highlight cover will appear as an icon on your profile page. You should upload the original highlight cover in JPG or PNG.

By leveraging the highlights of story posts, you can extend your social reach and engage your users. For brands, it is also possible to inform people who see your profile of sales and special offers.

In addition, introduce your new products and services; you need to educate users on using them conveniently. There are many ways to use highlights, and it depends on how you use them in any industry.

Use a third-party app to make it gorgeous: 

If you're not a Photoshop expert, don't worry. Some tremendous third party apps and sites can help you create Instagram highlight covers. To do this, you can search on google the best Instagram highlight covers to customize apps. Then you can find lots of option, choose the best ones.

Even more, many Instagram highlight covers and customized apps are available on iOS and Android devices. These kinds of applications have a user-friendly interface. To use this, you do not need any skills. Download the apps from your desired platform and open them to make or customize Instagram highlight covers.

Things You Need Consider before Make Highlight Covers:

Unify to the same style:

As mentioned earlier, it doesn't matter if it's a photo, an illustration, typography, an icon, etc., but make sure you have the same style for all highlight covers. A mixture of different styles will look bad.

Incorporate brand style:

Instagram highlight covers are also part of the brand. Match the design of each highlight cover to your brand's style. To maintain the aesthetics of your brand, use the same colors, typography and illustrations as your brand design.

Organize story posts:

You can have as many highlight covers as you like on your profile. Some accounts have only a few highlight covers, while others use more than 10.

If you have a lot of story content to store in your highlights, you may need many highlight covers to organize. Too many covers will overwhelm the viewer, and if there are too few, users may have to swipe long to browse the content inside.

