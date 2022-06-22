The toughest and trickiest part of a merger or acquisition is the verification of all the corporate records. Obviously, companies have to deal with legal obligations, but proper verification of hundreds and thousands of documents takes time and a lot of human effort.
What is M&A due diligence?
Due diligence is the most important process in any M&A transaction because the acquirer would love to verify and evaluate every detail of the acquired company. For example, Microsoft acquired Nuance for $20 billion in 2021. Can you imagine the importance of due diligence in a deal where billions were at stake?
It is obvious that successful M&As are based on highly informed decisions, and that is only possible when the acquirer has maximum access to other company's business data. Traditionally, the due diligence process was time-consuming and exhaustive, creating chances of human errors. However, thanks to data room software, M&A deals have become faster and safer.
Virtual data rooms have been a substantial part of the M&A industry for years, and the trend is expected to be the same in the future. However, the question stands: why are online data rooms so effective in M&As? Or how can they make the M&A process simpler and faster? Let’s find it out.
What is a due diligence data room?
A data room due diligence is a specifically designed virtual space that allows all parties in the transaction to exchange business data safely. It makes the data assessment process easier and faster as it allows the participants to easily collaborate and share business data in a highly safe environment.
What is the role of a virtual data room in M&A?
Generally speaking, there are two factors that play an important role in any successful merger or acquisition:
Smooth data sharing
Seamless collaboration and communication
Sellers need to ensure that they can provide all the required documents to the buyers for verification assessment purposes. Furthermore, sellers have to deal with investment banks, legal advisors, and third parties. This collaboration is only possible through centralized platforms where all parties can communicate freely — and virtual data rooms do exactly that.
Let’s explore how virtual data rooms make M&A deals faster and safer.
Importance of online data room software in M&As
1. Secure data storage at one centralized point
One of the biggest hurdles that corporate teams face during mergers and acquisitions is impeded access to company documents, mostly because the data is stored in different places. For example, information related to the company's employees is available with the HRM department, while the accounting department keeps financial statements.
It is not hard to understand that a company needs a lot of physical space to store and maintain such an amount of corporate data. However, with virtual data rooms, corporations can store hundreds and thousands of files at one single point without worrying about:
Paper deterioration
Data loss due to fire or natural disasters
Data thefts
2. Easy access to corporate data
The acquiring company needs access to financial records, employees' records, detailed information on the company's tangible and intangible assets, liabilities, agreements or contracts with other entities, lists of shareholders or investors, and hundreds of other documents.
If the seller follows a paper documentation system, it is highly possible that business data will be dispersed in different departments. This makes it very hard for the corporate teams to access all the documents of different nature easily.
However, when the seller categorically stores company data in the data room, it becomes more manageable for the acquiring firm to access it from anywhere. What's more, data room users can search any specific file or document by entering its name or keyword in the search box, making it easier to locate a file in a matter of seconds.
3. Remote accessibility
Remote accessibility is the biggest plus of virtual data rooms, especially for stakeholders and investors. It is needless to say that investors or stakeholders are key players during mergers and acquisitions, and they must be involved in the process to keep it transparent.
Virtual data rooms make it possible for stakeholders to be involved in decision-making and stay updated about the deal's progress. Moreover, corporate teams don't have to be time or space-bound as they can access company records from anywhere in the world at any time.
4. Seamless collaboration
Virtual data rooms unite all the concerned parties in a merger or acquisition at one virtual platform. Sellers and buyers can conduct meetings through audio and video conferencing options. Stakeholders can directly communicate with third parties, the acquiring company’s officials, etc.
Users can engage in one-to-one chats or start group discussions. Teams from acquiring companies can request to access any particular document and get it done just in a few seconds. Users can leave notes or ask for an explanation of doubtful transactions — this 24/7 collaboration speeds up the overall deal process.
5. Smooth and efficient due diligence
The importance of a virtual data room in due diligence is simply undeniable. Due diligence is nothing but a thorough examination of all the necessary company records to make informed decisions. It is understandable that due diligence becomes smoother and faster when:
Corporate data is stored on the central platform, and buyers can readily access it.
Smooth collaboration and real-time communication between all parties involved.
What's more, everything happens in a safe and controlled environment. Most importantly, every single activity can be recorded and monitored, which makes the process more transparent.
Pro tip. It is highly recommended to use specialized virtual data room services, such as iDeals, Firmex, DealRoom, etc., for M&A due diligence.
Final words
The M&A market is one of the oldest and biggest users of virtual data rooms, and the above mentioned reasons can justify why. Virtual data rooms speed up the deal-making process by providing a safe virtual platform where all relevant parties can collaborate and access required documents quickly.
