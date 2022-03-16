Cavities, or cosmetic smile, dentists are more than in demand they have ever been. People are getting aware of the importance of dental health and hygiene. And with the introduction of cosmetic dentistry, the business is booming. But what good will it be for you if people are not aware of your dental clinic?
Source: Scorpion
No business can grow in the dark; you have to make people aware of your services, the quality of your work, and the location where you are based; only then will you be able to grow your practice. Dental marketing is the best way to make people aware of your practice. Let your patients know you are there to provide them with the best dental services in your vicinity!
The process of dental marketing is now simpler and more effective than the earlier times. You do not have to invest your hard-earned money on pamphlets that hardly anyone pays attention to it, now is the time to switch to digital platforms for advertisement and marketing of your dental planning.
Trending Styles in Dental Marketing plan:
There are three current marketing styles you should incorporate in your dental marketing plan:
Advertising
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
Advertising: You must be aware of the importance of advertising and have been following the traditional ways such as pamphlets, newspaper advertising, and word of mouth advertising. With the changing scenarios, the screens have taken over the papers, i.e., online platforms have replaced the physical newspapers, pamphlets, and magazines. This does not mean that these traditional mediums are obsolete, but they are shifting to digital platforms. So, just you used to pay traditional advertisement mediums now, you pay online platforms to display your advertisements on their websites or other platforms.
2. Social Media Marketing:
Source: Scorpion
Most people use social media platforms to connect to people and share content, irrespective of their demographics. Therefore, you can make the best use of these platforms to connect to people and make them aware of your services and their importance. Social media will help you reach a larger audience without spending much of your savings. All you need is to create your business profile on various social media platforms, connect to people, and make them aware of your services. This is the most cost-efficient promotion method for a large audience. Additionally, many of these platforms help you filter out the relevant audience to target them and get more quick results.
3. Content Marketing: last but not the least, content marketing is a huge business out there and the most influential way to attract an audience without much promotion of your brand. All you need is to spread information related to your profile on various platforms, make people aware of the importance of your services, and turn them into your potential clients. For instance, share blogs and articles on dental health, how to keep up your dental hygiene, the relevance of cosmetic dentistry in the current times, etc.
To make the best use of these marketing styles, you must understand the various platforms and their functions and form strategies to utilize them.
So, here are the most influential digital platforms that will help you make people aware of your dental clinic
Google My Business: since most people use Google to search for information regarding any service they need, Google My Business is the most important tool in the current times that helps people reach out to the services providers they are looking for. This free platform helps businesses manage their online presence, as you can add your address, maps, contact details, and other relevant information regarding your business on it.
Facebook Ads: You can target a specific set of audiences through this platform. The app also allows you to set a budget and bid for each click or thousand impressions your ad receives. As a dentist, your main motive is to target your local audience; therefore, you can select 50 miles of radius around your clinic to target people in your surrounding through Facebook ads.
Instagram: you can use influencer market through Instagram to reach out to a larger audience and promote your brand. You can create informative content and post on Instagram through Feed posts and reels. It is a platform through which you can directly connect to people and solve their queries regarding dental health through live sessions.
YouTube: The most influential and quickest way to get views on your content. You can share informative videos related to the techniques and procedures you use in your practice to spread knowledge, break myths, and gain the trust of people.
Google Maps Ads: this Google feature helps businesses be visible to people when they search for products and services related to a business. In dental marketing, they will show your ads, including directions to your clinic and contact details to people searching for a dental clinic near you.
Google Ads: it is an advertising platform where businesses can bid to display brief ads, services, product listing, or videos to web users. The ads can be visible on the result page of a search engine or non-search engine websites and apps. You can select a demographic audience according to your preference. for instance, you can select a range of income, age group, or location of people you want to target.
Google Calendar: as the name suggests, it is a time management and scheduling calendar platform that you can use to add reminders to remind your patients about their appointments.
Apart from these platforms, there are different other dental marketing tools that you can use to grow your business, such as:
Email Marketing: this is also an important tool and the above-mentioned digital platforms that can help you generate new leads and retain old patients. You can send newsletters and discount coupons to your patients to stay in touch with them.
Referral Codes: people take suggestions from their friends and families as they trust their opinion and experiences. And when it comes to services related to their health, they are extra cautious and consult just more than one person. So, what if, with the recommendation, people also get monetary benefits? Sounds exciting, right?
The referral codes are traditional word-of-mouth advertising with additional benefits to both parties.
Local Search Engine Optimization: as we discussed, the main motive of our local marketing is to target people in our vicinity than the general audience. local SEO plays an important role in solving our purpose. It helps us display our business on the top of the result page of a search engine. And to do so, one of the best ways is to target keywords, including your local area, through content in the form of articles and blogs. Another way is to use the “emergency” word in your content so that whenever people search for emergency dental help, your business is listed on the result page.
Thus, choosing the right tool and strategy for dental marketing can help you grow your business. And to make the best use of dental marketing, you can take expert help because they can provide you with marketing services at affordable prices. You can focus on your practice rather than taking up a course in digital marketing to use the tools as mentioned above.
Author Bio:
Scorpion offers top-notch technology and marketing services to local businesses that want to grow and accelerate their sales. Scorpion has a team specialized in various marketing areas such as SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, social media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more
