Introduction
September is the first month of college, and if you are searching for this article, there is a possibility you are having a rough time navigating through ‘college.’
Well, how about you take a step back and simply look at it from a third person’s perspective? Is it really too much, or are you running behind perfection at an unhealthy point?
Yes, it is okay to want to be all organized, but without mistakes, there will be no learning. Read this excerpt below to understand how to organize ‘college life’ better.
First Month Of College
The matter is simple; you want your first month of college not to be a mess, right? We can very well manage this. Now, these are the few things that can go wrong in this whole college shenanigan.
- Your living situation can be a mess.
- You do not approve of your roommates.
- You are almost late for your class every day.
- You do not have all the study materials to ace the classes.
These are our expert guides that can help you to understand and navigate through the first college. Take help from college newsletter guides like College Fill to understand what you should be looking forward to.
1. Taking A Tour Is A Must
No matter what you do, do not miss out on your first college tour. Not that you will be in an impending doom if you do so, but seeing and capturing everything during a tour will definitely give you an upper hand in things.
- First, you will get to see some of the monumental landmarks of your college. If you make a clever note of this, you will not lose your way around.
- Second, you can take this opportunity to socialize a little. No, do not go overboard; just the right kind to manage help in the first few months.
- Taking a tour will help you increase the element of excitement.
2. Meet Your Roommates Beforehand
Your roommates are the people you will be spending at least a year with until your college or university permits a change after a year. It is important that you pick them wisely.
If you have assigned roommates, then go meet them, and socialize beforehand so that you are not ambushed with any peculiar behavior in your first busy month. There is no harm in speaking up, and if you do not like the attitude of a roommate and guess a conflict beforehand, talk to authority and change your own room. On the very first day of your college life, you cannot juggle roommate conflicts.
3. Move A Week Ago
You will cherish this moment, the first few days of college, when there is almost no one. Most of the seniors and faculty will be out for a break, and the freshers will just be approaching. Here are some of the perks you will enjoy if you moved into the hostel a week ago.
- You will know your classes and labs. So move around and find their location. This will prevent hustling on the first-day of college opens.
- If you are an introvert, this is your golden chance to take in every structure of the college without unnecessary disturbances or socializing.
- College experience would still be new, but college will be a week old. This will help you get some of that anxiousness away.
4. Start Listing & Scheduling
Making long-term goals, like what you should be doing for a week and scheduling your entire day, is very important to have a clear vision of it. If you find yourself too disorganized or reaching late every day, you are either not scheduling or not sticking to it.
Afterall, you are in college, and yes, you will have time for the fun stuff, but this is your first step to adulting. You have to take responsibility for your actions, and you wouldn't be leading your academics so haphazardly if you just made a list of goals to accomplish.
A simple TO-DO list can do wonders!
5. Have A Morning & Night Routine
You need time for self-care as well. It can’t be all about studies and parties. Self-care is the time you spend with yourself without too much worry corroding your mind. Unfortunately, in college, you will find it hard to get this time.
So, start introducing morning and night routines in your life. Every day is a solid 2 hours. One before you leave for college and one before you go to sleep. This is the time for you to attend to yourself.
Do a skincare routine, and read a book that is not in your syllabus. Anything which helps to relax your mind.
6. Take Time Out For Socializing
Socializing is important, along with academics, when you are trying to get the best out of your college experience. So, balance it well, maybe a 60 and 40 based on the situation and time.
Yes, it is the time to ace your academics, but also to make the kind of memories you will never forget. So, in the first month, go talk to people; this is your fresh chance to make a new impression. Something different than what you were in high school.
7. Keep Your Surrounding Tidy
Your surroundings have a big impact on how organized your mind is going to be. Contrary to popular belief that genius minds have messy rooms, the messier your room is, the more disarray you will feel.
Try studying with your laundry piling up. You will never be able to complete the task because your mind will be shifting.
An organized room means an organized mind.
Confusion Is Okay!
Amidst ‘Perfection’ culture, we think something fundamental is missing. To teach students that it is okay to be confused when you have just joined college. It is not always about acing everything the minute you enter it.
You are human, after afterall, who not only allowed mistakes but should also learn from those mistakes. It is a new place; yes, you will take time to adapt, and yes, you will be scared. But, fill it with experiences, and you will laugh thinking about them a year from now.
