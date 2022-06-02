At some time in their career, everyone becomes a manager. Yet, many people have no idea how to succeed in this position. The managerial position has its incentives but comes with big challenges. You are always on the clock for taking instant decisions while being the point of criticism. Some are natural, while others need preparation for this. We have outlined some skills and steps that can help you get ready for a career as a manager.
Do Small Managerial Tasks
Before officially becoming the manager, you need to create your image as one. You can ask your supervisors to assign you tasks that can dominate your presence in the team and take a leading role among colleagues where possible. These things can identify your strengths and weaknesses and enhance your managerial skills.
In case of a challenge, analyze your current manager's stance, actions, and behavior, and think about what you could have done in this situation. Develop the persona of a manager and determine the managerial style and strategies that would work best at your workplace.
Get to Know the Company Too
Becoming a manager requires knowing your organization's structure, business model, and workplace culture. You must be familiar with the company's operations and market position. Research about it and know its mission and vision. Understand its financial situation and overall performance too. It can help you determine the budget you may need for your department.
Without compromising your position, you must try learning how things are handled by the top management and behind the curtain. Research the company's competitors and all types of stakeholders to prepare for things coming your way.
Read, Enroll, Learn
Organizational management and workplace cultures are evolving. You may face issues that previous managers might not have faced. Considering this, you should not stop the process of learning and exploring new things. You can take admission in an online MBA program in Management Leadership to polish your skills. You can easily manage online courses along with the job. At the same time, a professional degree will tell how things can be managed strategically.
You can read blogs and case studies of top leaders like Tim Cook, Steve Jobs, Jack Ma, and Richard Branson. Try understanding how they brought a change in workplace cultures and eventually the world. Make a habit of reading a book on effective management monthly and notice an improvement in your managerial skills and perceptions. Learn about basic techniques, such as MS Windows, MS Office, and the relevant software used at your workplace.
Know Yourself
To become a good manager, you must first analyze yourself and answer some questions. Do you know your role? Are you ready to become a manager? How well have you performed until now? What were your strengths and weaknesses as an employee? Are you good at forward-planning? Are you a good strategic thinker? How reliant are you on others? How well can you deal with the pressure? What are your management objectives? Can you delegate the tasks efficiently? What is your workplace mentality? Can you empathize with your team members? If you answer these questions honestly, you will know your current performance and readiness for being a manager.
Outline Your Goals and Vision
When agreeing to a management career, having a plan for achieving professional goals is crucial. It can be monthly, quarterly, or year-long. You must have a vision for how you want to do this job and how you want to grow in your career. Financial profits, team expansion, a training/coaching structure, or completing deadlines are all possible aims. Also, aim to bring innovation to your organization or the team, like introducing new software for improving operations. You can leave a gap for changes in your goals but make a strategy to fulfill them efficiently and without delays.
Seek a Mentor
Every great manager has a mentor who can guide him on improving managerial skills, handling pressure, dealing with people, and being a better leader. You don't have to do everything alone and sometimes need a helping hand. A mentor, preferably from your field, can help you learn the tips for succeeding in your job. He can tell you tactics to deal with different issues and strengthen your position in the organization.
When searching for a mentor, do not confuse them with a sponsor. Mentors are there for a long-term period and may lead you towards sponsors. On the other hand, Sponsors stay with you for a short time and don't always give you honest opinions.
Look for Ways to Manage Work-Life Balance
Your previous job had different duties and scopes. But since you are accepting a new role now, things will change. Being a manager is tough and can take a toll on you emotionally. You must mentally prepare yourself for these and learn to face surprises. Since you will be assuming newer responsibilities, you might have to work for longer hours. You will be managing a diverse workforce and being answerable to other stakeholders.
You may give less time to your family and friends and the periods of 'me-time' will decrease. Due to these factors, you will always be irritated and concerned, making you burnt out. A Gallup survey shows that burnout in managers rose to 35% in 2021. Why is because the pandemic has made work and management trickier, due to which managers had less support and more work. Considering this, you must make a timetable to complete things within office hours during your personal life.
Develop People Skills
Around 58% of recruiters believe that soft skills are more important for managerial and leadership positions. You are great at completing the tasks and have exceptional knowledge of your work. But if you are a manager and don't work well with people, you cannot be called a good manager. Effective communication is the key to having good people skills. If you don't know how to interact efficiently, you cannot positively impact people around you. To be a good manager, avoiding miscommunication and establishing your authority over others is significant. It can ensure you respect and help show empathy towards others. You can practice more listening instead of talking, know when to speak, and exercise better ways to assert your position without being bossy or rude.
Final Thoughts
Becoming a manager is just about getting a bigger paycheck and more benefits for many people. Either you are not ready for this commitment or have no idea about management. Before accepting the job, you must openly discuss your role and job requirements with the HR person. Remember, you can always develop managerial skills, prepare yourself to choose this career, and hopefully succeed eventually.
