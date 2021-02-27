You must give special attention to promotion if you want to set your business apart in your industry's competition. No businessperson will ever run a promotion if there’s no competitor. As always, the most popular marketing material are standard business cards, which are an essential addition to your marketing strategy. However, there are many different materials, including both print and digital methods, that you can use to promote your small business. Here’s how you can do so in 2021 and distinguish your business or brand while staying in touch with your customers in the long-term.
Keep the Message Simple
Even though every marketer’s attention span is short and their time is limited, they have to make sure to consider every tiny detail when it comes to marketing a product or service. For example, a big company might simply send out its usual email newsletter to promote a certain product or service. But a small business takes the trouble to write a personal email to each of its customers and then has that personalized message come from a person who is relevant to the customer, such as someone who already has an existing relationship with the customer.
But this does not apply just to e-mail newsletters. It also applies to SMS text messages, Facebook posts, and even promotions done on billboards and other physical places where people hang out (like laundromats.
You should ensure your message is getting across appropriately, so keep it simple and sincere. Have a clear and consistent message for any campaign. Avoid the temptation to write too much, in which case the email or print may get tossed away after a glance.
Give it a Personal Touch
It’s important to keep in mind that your customer base is most likely diverse in culture, ethnicity/race, sexual orientation, or religion. Try to create campaigns that can be relatable across multiple backgrounds. Tap into your own surroundings and see how they can apply to others. Try to exercise caution to avoid offending some of your customers and prospects.
Make it Memorable
To make sure the message is memorable, you should establish an emotional connection with the target audience. Ensure the message includes relevant information that matters to the audience on an emotional level and articulates the benefit/benefits or value proposition your business offers. This approach will help to ensure that the message is memorable and personalized.
If you're keen to offer your customers and prospects a meaningful way to connect with your brand or company, perhaps this is the best time to consider changing your marketing strategy to fit the mindset of your customer base. But you have to adopt a smart and unique approach if you expect to achieve a positive ROI.
