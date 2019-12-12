Who doesn’t like the idea of earning extra bucks in this staggering economy? Managing finances to pay off children’s school fees, energy bills, and fulfilling day-to-day needs, as well as, maintaining societal status has become way too difficult for people. They are forced to look for ways to support their dwindling budget.
That’s why some people are turning to the idea of finding some financial leverage by starting a real estate investment business.
Fortunately, you don’t need a lot of money to start a real estate business because buying rental property is not the only option to get started in the thriving scene of real estate. You can start it from your own home! If you have an empty small building or attic that is home of spiders and dust, you can turn it into a source of income for you. Or if you have another living option, then you can rent out the entire home to give support to your finances.
But wait! First, you should consider a few things to ensure that everything works out smoothly. Here is what you need to know:
Get Your Apartment Ready:
First things first, prepare your apartment for renting out by thoroughly cleaning, painting and maintaining the broken stuff. Even if you have been living with broken appliances, and peeled paint, you can’t offer it for rent in this condition. In case you somehow manage to put it on lease with the same deteriorated condition, your tenant will agree to pay meager rent. If you want to levy a handsome rent fee, make your home worth it!
Check Your Tenants Background:
After preparing your home and deciding the rent, you will look for a tenant. Good! But don’t let any tenant in just because he/she agrees to pay the proposed rent. Conduct a background check: their workplace, habits, behavioral issues, employment status, credit report, criminal record, etc. If necessary, contact the previous landlord to know about them. Obviously, you are renting out your property to make things easier for you, not to mount your tension by bagging a tenant with a criminal record, or broken financial condition.
Make a Lease Agreement:
Before letting your tenant in, it is always good to come up with a lease agreement. It is the best way to secure both parties from any legal trouble in the future, and also so that everyone’s rights are reserved.
Mention your obligations as well as tenants, terms of the rent, including duration, agreed on rent, date of rent payment and eviction procedures. Abide by the specific laws of your state while compiling a lease agreement, because these laws vary across countries and states.
Don’t Miss Out Insurance:
Remember, landlord insurance and homeowner’s insurance are two different things. Homeowner’s insurance doesn’t stand valid when you turn into a landlord, and it will not cover any damage or loss if you rent out your home. For this, you need rental home insurance, which covers all the expenses you might encounter due to the tenant, like medical expenses, structural damage, or non-payment of rent. Different policies offer different coverings. You can check out the different options to pick your desired insurance policy.
Now you know what you need to do for a successful venture into the world of real estate. Just make sure to consider the things mentioned above to save yourself from any legal issue or bad-tenant experience. So, what are you waiting for? Get set, and go...
