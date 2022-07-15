Self-employed individuals may find it difficult to qualify for a personal loan. It's because most lenders require borrowers to have a regular source of income as a requirement.
If you are self-employed, you will need to provide documentation of your income to prove that you can repay the loan. It may include your business's tax returns, bank statements, or financial statements. You will also need a good credit score to qualify for a personal loan. But if you have a poor score, you can still avail of a loan by providing collateral.
You can take these steps to improve your chances of qualifying for a personal loan if you are self-employed.
Maintain a Good Credit Score
Your credit score, along with other information on your credit report, is the key factor in determining whether or not you will get the loan. Individuals with a score below 640 are considered subprime borrowers, a term for individuals with poor credit ratings.
If you are self-employed, you must have a good credit rating. Not having an employer or a job to back you up when applying for a loan can negatively affect your chances of being approved.
So you should always try to maintain a good credit score if you are self-employed. Who knows, one day, you will need extra cash on hand, and getting a loan is your only choice.
Shop for Lenders and Pre-qualify for a Loan
There are so many lenders offering different services nowadays. No matter where you live, whether you need personal loans in Anderson SC or Houston, you’re sure to find one that fits your needs. Each of these lenders has different policies for personal loans, especially for self-employed individuals. That's why you should shop around before filling out that application form.
By doing so, you will have a comprehensive view of all the available options and know what you need to qualify for the loan based on each lender's requirements. In addition, some lenders have a pre-qualification process.
Pre-qualifying for a loan allows you to test the waters without getting in. Remember, every loan application you apply for, whether approved or not, will reflect on your credit history and impact your credit score.
Every time you apply for a loan, the lender will conduct a hard inquiry that shows up on your credit report. Hence, you must ensure that the lender performs a soft inquiry on your credit report to protect your credit score.
Select the Right Lender
After you shop around and pre-qualify for the loans, shortlist all the lenders. Dismiss all that denied your pre-qualification application and focus on the ones where you have a good chance of getting approved.
After creating the list, compare the terms and rates they offer. Just because you are qualified doesn’t mean you should instantly grab their offer.
Consider how the loan would affect you in the long run. For example, your loan’s interest rates could increase anytime, and we all know that higher interest rates can be stressful to pay overtime.
So, if you’re aiming for a low rate, don’t hesitate to shop around and compare lenders. However, there are other factors you should also consider, such as the lender's reviews and ratings, referrals from your peers, and specific policies, especially for self-employed applicants.
Gather All the Necessary Requirements
Even though self-employed borrowers can't submit similar documents as employed applicants, they should still provide substantial proof of income that will help lenders identify whether the borrower is a risk to their business or not.
If you are applying for a personal loan as a self-employed individual, you will be required to submit additional documents to qualify.
It could be any documentation associated with your income, such as tax returns for the last two years. You can also submit financial or bank statements that show your cash flow for at least the last two years.
Your cash flow should be consistent throughout the years to be eligible. You have to remember that getting a loan as self-employed is challenging compared to employed applicants as you might not have a tax return or a financial statement that proves your consistent cash flow.
Get a Cosigner
Adding a cosigner to your application can also help you increase your chance of getting approved for a loan. It can help if you can't provide tax returns or financial statements. First, however, you must ensure that your cosigner is financially stable.
Parents or grandparents are the number one option when choosing a cosigner, especially for young individuals. Meanwhile, if you are adding a friend, a spouse, or a sibling as a cosigner, you will have to ensure that they can provide W-2 employment so that the lender knows the sources of the cosigner's funds.
So, before starting your application process, aside from collecting all the necessary documents, you should also look for a qualified cosigner as a backup plan.
Start Your Personal Loan Application Now!
Qualifying for a personal loan as a self-employed individual can be challenging, but it’s not impossible. What you’ll need to do to boost your chance of getting approved is to follow the tips provided. Once you do, your loan application process will go smoothly, and you can be confident that things will go your way.
