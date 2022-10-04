Brocreative/Shutterstock.com
The new NFL season is right around the corner and the action is coming thick and fast this year. Online streaming has taken the world by storm in recent years, and we’re all raring to jump onto our favourite live streams for game day and enjoy all the action.
There are tons of live streams out there to choose from, but not all of them are on reliable websites. Some of these streaming sites could put your device at risk. On top of that, not all streams are available outside of the United States, so you might even run into some geo-blocking restrictions when you try to access these streams.
If you’re not paying for expensive secure NFL live streams, then it’s more important than ever to invest in a cybersecurity tool that will allow you to keep your device secure while you're enjoying the game. But, if you’re outside the United States, even your expensive subscription fees won’t allow you to watch the game. Luckily though, there’s a solution for this too, keep reading to find out what you need to do!
Streaming NFL Online
Streaming NFL games online is not as easy as you might think. If you’re not paying for an expensive streaming service like ESPN, you’ll have to rely on live streams. The problem is that these streams can often be blocked if you’re not within the correct region. This is because they need to follow strict rules about where they can broadcast and stream the games.
For example, if you’re trying to stream the game from the Netherlands, you won’t be able to access any of those great NFL streams in the United States. When you click play, you’ll simply be met with an error message that states: “this content is not available in your region”.
Even if you’re paying the pricey subscription fee for a streaming service like ESPN, you won’t be able to access the stream from outside the United States. This means that if you happen to be travelling on game day, you won’t have access to your usual streaming service because of geo-blocking. Remember, ESPN is only allowed to stream NFL games in specific regions!
If you’re travelling abroad there’s another risk that you could face. You’ll likely have to use public WiFi hotspots to watch the game. These are commonly found at airports and hotels, but they also use unsecured networks. Unsecured networks allow cybercriminals to listen in on your device as it sends and receives data through the internet. While eavesdropping on your device, hackers can steal your personal information, login credentials, and banking details.
Using a VPN
But, what if you could keep your device secure and bypass geo-blocking all at the same time? A VPN, or virtual private network, allows you to kill two birds with one stone. It’s primarily used as a cybersecurity tool, but most people use it to unblock content that’s locked away behind geo-blocking walls.
VPNs will keep your device secure by encrypting your internet connection, which means that no one can see what you are doing on your device while you’re using it. VPNs are so powerful that not even your internet service provider or the government can see what you’re doing while browsing the internet. So, if you’re using a VPN while streaming NFL games, your device will have excellent security and privacy.
VPNs also allow you to connect to one of several secure global servers in other cities and countries around the world. Once you’re connected to one of these servers, your device’s real IP address will be hidden, and your device will adopt the IP address of the server you have connected to.
This will trick the website into believing that you are accessing it from elsewhere. For example, if you’re trying to watch the NFL from Brazil, all you need to do is connect to a server in the United States. The website will believe that your device is physically located in the US, rather than in Brazil, and you’ll have access to any of the best NFL live streams and US streaming services.
Why You Need to Choose the Right VPN
It might sound simple to just install a VPN on your device, but there’s a lot more to it than just that. There are hundreds of VPNs on the market that you can choose from, and each one is unique. Every VPN has its strengths and weaknesses, so make sure to do thorough research on each of them before you install them on your device.
But, above all else, make sure you always choose a premium VPN! It might be tempting to save some cash and go with a free VPN, but they come with a ton of drawbacks that will affect your streaming experience on game day. If you’re using a free VPN, you can expect daily data limits, slower connection speeds, more ads, less security, and fewer global servers to choose from.
