Selling a home can be an emotionally draining and time-consuming process. This is especially true if you've bever done it before. The good thing is, Tampa is growing by leaps and bounds and is one of the most popular destinations for home buyers. While there are many factors that can derail this process, this guide will help you to quickly sell my house Tampa.
Hire a Trusted Listing Agent
Gone are the days when you had to interview several agents to find the right person to work with. Today, the internet makes it easier to find a real estate agent and their professional experience. Make use of For Sale By Owner ( FSBO) sites and tech brokerages to match you with your local top real estate agents to get you listed on the MLS quickly.
Look for agents' profiles on online databases to determine the time they've practiced in the industry, the number of sales they've closed, and the designations they've earned. Earning a designation is a huge advantage as it is proof that they've spent enough time learning about this particular niche. Be keen on their listing professionalism, how and where they market their listings.
While you may be tempted to sell your home by yourself in a bid to save commision, you'll have to manage your home's preparations, marketing, reviewing buyer's offers, and handling all the negotiations and closing deals. This can be a lot of work, but with an agent, you can get a break at the closing table without breaking a sweat.
Have a Timeline for Selling Your Home
Understanding how much time it takes to sell a house is a good way to formulate a selling plan. You also determine when you should reach out to an agent. When formulating your selling plan, it's essential to consider factors that will affect your timeline before listing and after placing your home on the real estate market.
Some pre-listing factors include examining and hiring an agent, preparing your home for upgrades, home inspection, and pre-listing marketing, like staging and photography. Various factors will also determine how long it'll take to sell your home. While you can control some of these, there are others that'll automatically be out of your hands. They include market conditions, your home's condition, asking price, and street location.
Understand the Selling Cost
Knowing the exact amount you'll pay can save you from surprises when you're embroiled in the selling process. Some of the important costs you should keep in mind include prepping costs, moving expenses, closing costs, and capital gains tax. Examples of house prepping costs are junk removal, deep cleaning, pre-sale inspection, and repairs and improvements.
Closing costs normally include escrow or title fees, property taxes till the closing date, notary fees, attorney fees, and realtor commissions. Before including the closing costs, consult your tax person to ensure that the costs are not a write-off. Lastly, consider the fee you pay on the increased value of your property, also called capital gains tax.
Take High-Quality Photo for Listing
Approximately 96% of home buyers do their search online according to the National Association of Realtors. That means, your home's photos should be professional to make an impact on the selling process by attracting buyers. You can work with a professional photographer to make the rooms appear bigger and brighter.
In addition, focus on online appeal to act as a convincing power for your audience to make appointments. Stage your home and ensure it's clean to remove excess furniture, personal belongings and other unnecessary items. You can invest in a professional stager if you want to stand out in a slower market.
List and Market Your Tampa House
Your home if listed on the Multiple Listing Service can sell faster. Working with a Tampa real estate agent can help you to easily do the MLS listing. If you're a For Sale by Owner seller, you can choose a flat fee MLS service. On top of listing your house on MLS, you can try other ways of marketing your house like listing it on Craigslist.
Review and Negotiate Offers
Once the potential buyers have reviewed your home, several offers will start rolling in. You'll need your realtor for advice to determine whether your local market favors you and the feasibility of the offers.
You'll have choices upon receiving offers, either accept the offer as it is, make a counter-offer, or reject the offer. If your local sales are low,you might be forced into a counter-offer, through which you negotiate on things like terms and/or price. You should always write down your counter offers and give a short timeframe for the buyer to respond.
If you're lucky enough to get many offers, you can as well go with the highest bidder. However, it's important that you consider other aspects of the offer, including, form of payment, financing type, down payment amount, contingencies, concession requests, and proposed closing date.
Confirm whether the buyer is dependent on lender financing because the property will have to be appraised.
Consider Closing Costs and Tax Implications
Whether buying or selling a property, both parties must pay closing costs. As a seller, you'll have to pay your agents' commissions which is often around 5 to 6 percent of the home's sale value. The higher the home sale value, the higher the commision.
Other common fees that you must pay are transfer taxes and recording fees. Also, if your buyer has negotiated any credits payable at closing, you'll pay those too. Your agent can help you with the total costs of payables at the closing table. Depending on whether the property was your primary residence, the number of years you've lived in it, or the total amount you make on the sale, you may not be required to pay IRS taxes.
Get the Paperwork and Close
Selling a home involves a lot of paperwork. It's vital to keep all the documentation for things to move quickly. With the help of your agent, you should have all the documents needed. They include:
Bill of sale
Two forms of ID
Copy of purchase agreement and addendums
Signed deed
Title affidavit
Initial purchase contract
Survey reports and affidavits, certificate of occupancy and certificates of compliance with local codes
Mortgage documents
Tax records
Home purchase appraisal
Homeowners insurance
Inspection report
Make sure you have all the paperwork at the closing table, all the applicable fees, and the key to give the new owner. Once everything is signed, your house is sold.
Endnote
If you're looking to sell your home in Tampa, be ready to hire a realtor at a 3% commission. A top realtor can help you navigate the tedious process through efficient organizational skills and marketing expertise.
