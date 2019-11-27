To many people, Christmas is the best time of the year. You get to gather with your family and create wonderful memories. However, one part of Christmas often stresses people out — buying presents. You don’t want anyone to feel left out. But then, that often means you have to spend a lot of money on gifts.
Fortunately, there are foolproof ways to buy gifts for everyone during Christmas without wrecking your savings account. Here are seven of them:
Create a list.
Creating a shopping list is arguably the most important part of Christmas shopping on a budget. The reason is simple — you don’t want to buy things you don’t need. It may sound straightforward, but it’s very easy to buy shoes you don’t really need, just because they are on sale. You should take your time and create a Christmas shopping list.
You can start compiling your list as early as September. In fact, the sooner it’s ready, the sooner you can buy the gifts and avoid rushing the whole process. Think about the people who should be on your list. Don’t be afraid to leave some people out if you feel like the list is getting too long. Also, consider what the people on your list might appreciate. It doesn’t have to be expensive. Very often, thoughtful and meaningful gifts have more gravity than expensive ones.
Create a limit.
After making a list, you should set a spending limit. Ideally, your spending limit should be a little higher than the sum of all the items on your list. Even though you plan to stick to your list, you may want to leave some room for impromptu purchases.
Speaking of the individual items on your list, you should create a limit for those, too. If you're shopping for younger relatives, you should keep their limits low. After all, they’ll probably get tired of the toys you get them in a couple of months. Reserve more expensive gifts for special people like your spouse and close friends.
Leave your cards at home.
This advice definitely doesn’t apply to you if you shop online. If you depend on websites like GiftTree for your gift purchase, you have to use your credit or debit card. But then, you can still shop online without buying everything that happens to be on sale. Add items to your wish list, and then pay for them later. If you only add items that you’ve vetted and confirmed to be necessary, you won’t overspend when it’s time to check out.
If you're going to a physical store, make sure you get all your cash on hand and pay with cash instead of with a credit or debit card. Taking your card with you can tempt you into buying things you don't need. Since it's as easy as swiping, you’ll blow your budget before you even know it.
Shopping with cash has another benefit. Credit cards have interest rates, and even though they may not seem like a lot, it's still money, especially if you're trying to save up on anyway you can. Paying with cash protects you from the card charges and saves you a few extra dollars.
Shop alone.
Even though Christmas is the time to be with friends and loved ones, you may have to do your shopping alone, especially if you have friends with poor spending habits. After you’ve spent so much time and energy trying to make sure you don't go over the budget, the last thing you need is someone steering you in the wrong direction.
Besides, if you did your research, you don’t really need to go with anyone else. You know what you want to get and where you’re going to get it. You probably also know how much it costs. Bringing a shopping partner along can distract you from your goal, and you may end up spending more than you budgeted.
Remember who you're shopping for.
While shopping for gifts for others, you’re probably going to want something for yourself. After all, you’ve worked hard, and you deserve it. You should definitely get things for yourself for Christmas. But then, you must remember that you're shopping for your loved ones, not yourself. If you really need to get something for yourself, you have to be reasonable about it and also include it in your budget. The ultimate goal is to save money, and blowing it all on clothes and shoes is the opposite of saving.
You can try the “no shopping for yourself during Christmas rule." It's simple, and it prohibits you from buying anything for yourself during your Christmas shopping. Around that time, some things are always on sale, and it’s very easy to get sidetracked. If you really have to buy something, do so before or after Christmas.
It’s all about the packaging.
You may be afraid that the recipients of your gifts will find them small and insufficient. Understand that giving lots of gifts isn’t really the point of Christmas; it’s more about sharing. However, you can wrap your gifts in a fun and playful way that adds to their overall appeal.
Additionally, if you buy a gift with many parts, like an outfit or kitchen utensils, try wrapping them separately. Wrapping them separately will definitely create more gifts, and unwrapping them will be exciting for your loved ones. You can also buy inexpensive but beautiful wrapping paper. If you get one with a cool pattern or message, they’re bound to love it even more.
Buy combined gifts.
Another reason why Christmas is so great is that people get to spend lots of time together. One way to ensure that friends and family continue to spend more time together is to buy combined gifts. If you’re shopping for babies, you can buy newborn baby clothes.
For adults, depending on what they like, you can buy tickets to a show or a weekend getaway. You probably already know what they like, so you can use your imagination to find the most suitable gifts for them.
