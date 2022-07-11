It can be difficult to know where to start when shopping for the best mattress, due to the fact there are a lot of different elements you’ll need to think about when finding the perfect model for you. Whether you’re a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or you need extra support for your joints — there is something to suit everyone.
Below, we’ll explore some of the main factors you’ll need to consider when shopping for the best mattress. If you’re a side sleeper, you could do some research with these top side sleeper mattress reviews by SI Showcase.
Types of mattresses
The best place to start when shopping for the best mattress is to have an idea of the models to choose from. One of the most traditional types of mattress is the innerspring model. They have a spring core, they’re bouncy and supportive, but don’t offer much in the way of pressure relief.
Another type of mattress that you could look at is the foam mattress. These are one of the most popular, with the material moulding and contouring to suit your body type, and providing effective pressure relief, as well as motion isolation. Latex mattresses tend to have the same type of attributes, they are durable and can contour to suit you — they are also an eco-friendly option.
Hybrid mattresses are the best of both worlds! They offer an innerspring support core with added comfort systems to the top layer which can be made from foam or latex. They can provide you with support, contouring, and bounce. They are a great option for people that sleep in almost every position. Read on to find out more about how your mattress choice can differ depending on how you sleep.
Sleeping position
When shopping for your new mattress, one of the key factors that you need to think about is the position that you sleep in most frequently. You may not be aware of it, but the way that you sleep can have an impact on different parts of the body, and if they are not supported adequately, you can wake up feeling achy. The main sleeping positions are as follows:
Side sleepers - If you sleep mostly on your side, it is important that your mattress keeps your shoulders and hips aligned, as well as provides pressure relief to your shoulders and hips that take most of your weight
Back and stomach sleepers - If you sleep on your front or back, it is essential that you have effective support and that your body is aligned from head to toe — you should also steer clear of memory foam mattresses as your torso will sink and this can cause back pain
Combination sleepers - if you’re not sure how you sleep, this might be you! if you find yourself switching between multiple positions each night, choose the one you sleep in most often or the position you are most comfortable
Budget
Shopping for a mattress can be expensive, so setting yourself a budget to stick to can be beneficial. Depending on the brand, material, and type of mattress that you choose, they all tend to differ in price. You should always choose a mattress that is going to be most comfortable for you, so you can get a good night’s rest, but having an idea of just how much they cost may be helpful. Generally, buying a mattress online may cost less, but the risk that comes with this is not being able to feel it before you buy.
Some of the highest-priced models tend to be latex and airbeds — that doesn’t mean to say they will be the best mattress for you, it just means that the materials are more expensive when it comes to manufacturing, this is especially true with latex mattresses.
Lower priced options are usually foam and innerspring mattresses. Spring mattresses are most common and most likely lower in price because they are easier to make, and the materials are easy for manufacturers to find. The middle ground is the hybrid mattress, higher-priced than spring but not as expensive as latex, so they are great for anyone looking to invest in their sleep, but still looking to stick to a budget.
Comfort
Choosing the best mattress means choosing a product that is going to be comfortable and meet your requirements so you can get a great night’s sleep. But comfort doesn’t end with the material or feel of your mattress. When choosing the best mattress for you, you should consider whether you find yourself too hot during the night. If so, you should choose a mattress that is breathable, and able to keep you cool.
If you suffer from allergies, you should choose a hypoallergenic model, so you don’t wake up feeling stuffy and itchy due to dust. If you sleep next to a partner, and you find yourself waking up if they move, motion isolation could be beneficial. All these factors will help you to pick out your perfect mattress.
