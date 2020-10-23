Any man who has a girlfriend more than a month faces the problem of how to prove to a woman that you appreciate and like her. Men and women differently evaluate the behavior of their chosen ones. This causes disagreements and quarrels. We will tell in more detail how to show your love to a girl.
1. Memories are your faithful friends
If there is a crisis in a relationship, then try to remember the things that previously caused nice feelings in the girl. Maybe it’s a romantic walk under the night sky or flowers every week? Or maybe she was delighted with endless words of love or compliments? If you decide that you can relax at least for a minute and continue visiting online dating sites in Europe, then forget about it. Without firewood, a fire of love will turn into a cinder of a candle, which will soon burn out and disappear.
2. Compliments
If your feelings were not full of romance previously, and now they are completely disappeared, start with the simplest thing: compliment a dear person on appearance, abilities, talents, character. Let the chosen one understand how much she means to you! Be sincere. It’s hard not to notice a lie and falsehood. Therefore, make sure that the girl doesn’t doubt your words for a moment.
3. Deeds
Of course, words are, good, beautiful, and pleasant. But some girls may not believe your sincerity. If the loved one doesn’t respond to sweet words, then she needs other proofs of your attitude to her. Actions can be diverse: from a gallant attitude in the form of opening doors to real help if the lady needs it. In short, be always with her when she needs it. Let her know that she can rely on you at any time, regardless of the time of year or day.
4. Attention
If you show indifference, it will play against you. Therefore, try to look into the girl’s eyes more often, showing how significant everything that happens is. Show that her advice, help, beliefs, and support are really needed for you. She should know that you need her on different matters.
5. Plans together
Your sincere participation in building a common life instills hope in the female heart, stability, and confidence in the male shoulder nearby. But at the same time, there shouldn’t be empty promises and formulations like “we will live happily ever after.” Girls need specifics, i.e. short-term plans that are really important, for example, within the current month or the next couple of weeks. It can be anything: from purchasing products in the store to going on vacation.
6. Admiration
In fact, it is very important for every woman just to know that she is “the best”. Give compliments about the delicious dishes she cooks, how nice she looks, how smart and charming she is. But admire and be proud of your loved one sincerely and without flattery.
7. Caress
You shouldn’t forget to demonstrate cute things such as kisses, touches, etc. You can express your affection and care not only with the help of feelings: you need to remember your promises, fulfill her requests, call during the day, and be interested in her affairs.
8. Meeting with girl’s parents
Getting to know the girl’s parents is a step that means the seriousness of intentions for a shared future. You can even intentionally ask for arranging a family dinner. A well-spent evening with her family will set your loved one on a positive wave and dispel any remaining doubts.
9. Proposal
This is what shows a girl that she is an important part of your life. If the relationship has reached the point where you are ready to form a new unit of society and spend the whole life together, then there is no better way than to show your love this way.
