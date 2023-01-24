While there are no guarantees when it comes to gambling on baseball, there are sure signs that can help you spot a bad bet. You can avoid getting caught up in bad bets by understanding how the baseball betting system works and watching out for any signs of a bad bet. But how do you spot a bad bet?
Whether you're betting on a single game or the entire season, here are some of the top signs of a bad bet:
Look for High Juice
Juice is the fee that sportsbooks charge for placing a wager. When juice is too high, it usually means that the world series odds have been artificially inflated and may not reflect the actual likelihood of an outcome. Always check the juice on any MLB bet before placing it to ensure you get a fair deal.
It's a bad bet if the sportsbook charges more than -110 for a standard game bet. You should also avoid betting on games with moneylines that are too close to each other. If you see two teams with moneylines of -110 and -105, it's a sign the sportsbook needs to be more confident in both teams winning.
Watch Out For Parlays
Parlays are bets that link two or more outcomes together, usually with increased odds. While parlays can offer better payouts, they also come with higher risks and should be avoided if you're uncomfortable with the odds. Parlays can often be a bad bet if you're betting on teams that are highly unlikely to win or if the payouts are too low.
So if you're considering a parlay, check the individual bets and make sure they are worth taking. It would be best if you also considered the risk vs. reward of the bet before placing it. There's nothing worse than placing a big parlay only to lose it all in one go.
Don't Chase Losses
Chasing losses is one of the most common mistakes when gambling on baseball. It's tempting to bet more money or take more enormous risks when you're on a losing streak, but this is almost always a bad idea. Chasing your losses will only dig you into a deeper hole and make it harder to recover.
Instead of chasing losses, step back and assess your strategy. Take some time to review the lines and make sure you're getting all the essential factors. You may also want to look at the games you've won and focus on replicating those strategies.
Avoid Big Line Moves
Line moves, or shifts in the point spread and money line, can often signal when an unusual amount of money is being wagered on a particular team. While some significant line movements can indicate good betting opportunities, it's essential to be careful when the lines move quickly and drastically.
Quickly moving lines could mean that professional bettors have discovered something about either team that you didn't know. If the line moves significantly in one direction, it's probably a sign of a bad bet. You should also avoid betting on games with significant line movements, as sportsbooks often adjust the lines to prevent further movement.
Check the Money Line
The money line is the number of dollars you need to wager to win $100. When the money line is crooked and there's a wide spread between it and the point spread, this can signify a lousy bet.
If the money line is too far from the point spread, it can indicate that one team is heavily favored, and there's not much value in betting on them. It's also important to keep an eye on the juice as well, as this will tell you how much of a profit or loss you will likely make. Once you understand the money line and juice, you can better decide which bets to place.
Be Wary of Long Shots
It's hard to resist the allure of a long shot, but these bets rarely pay off. If the odds for an outcome seem too good to be true, chances are they are, and it's best to avoid them. Stick with reasonable odds bets and leave the long shots to the professionals.
If you're feeling brave, you can always place a small bet on a long shot as a "hedge" against your main bets. That way, you won't lose too much money if the long shot ends up paying off.
Observe Your Betting Patterns
It's essential to keep track of your betting habits and observe any emerging patterns. It can help you identify any issues or areas of improvement in your strategy. You may also want to take some time to reflect on why specific bets didn't pay off and what you could have done differently.
By observing your betting, you'll become a better and more successful bettor in the long run. You'll also be able to avoid the common mistakes many bettors make, such as chasing losses and betting on long shots.
Final Thoughts
Baseball betting is about finding value in the lines and making smart bets. With careful research, disciplined money management, and a bit of luck, you can develop a successful baseball betting strategy and make a nice profit. Good luck!
