Horse riding is a sport or hobby? This question has been asked for years and it's a topic that people are still debating. If you want to ride horses as a hobby, then you can be considered an equestrian. However, if you want to compete in horse riding competitions, then you would be considered an athlete.

There is a difference between horse riding as a hobby and horse riding as a sport. Horse riding as a hobby is something that you do for the fun of it, whereas horse riding as a sport is something that you do to compete with others. In some countries, the two things are not defined in such clear terms. For example, in the United States, there are no laws that define what horseback riding should be considered a sport or not.

Horse Riding Safety Tips

Horse riding is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and get in touch with nature. It can be very rewarding, but it also comes with a lot of risks.

The following safety tips are meant to help you enjoy horseback riding without putting yourself or your horse in danger.

  • Always wear a helmet and protective gear when riding.

  • Always wear high-quality, durable and waterproof boots

  • Always ride with a friend who has experience

  • Always ride on trails that have been used by other riders before

  • Always ride within your own skill level

  • Make sure the horse has a saddle and bridle that fits properly before riding it.

  • Be aware of your surroundings when you are on the horse, especially if you are in an unfamiliar area or when you have to cross a busy street.

Healthy Horse Condition for Riding

Horses are animals that require a lot of care. If you want to ride your horse, then you need to make sure that the horse is in good condition.

Feeding horses is a big part of horse care. It is important to provide them with the right food so they can maintain their health while they are being ridden. Horses need to be fed with the best feed for their condition. The horse’s diet is crucial in determining its health and performance. One way to ensure that your horse gets the best feed for its condition is by feeding them hay only when they are idle, meaning not working, eating, or drinking. This way, you can make sure that your horse gets the right amount of nutrients for their body type and needs.

When the horses becomes sick, it makes sense to provide them with special anti-inflamation supplements, fluids and knowledge of ways to keep the sickness from spreading. For example, the best feed for horses with cushings is a high-quality hay that has been processed in order to reduce its fiber content and increase its digestibility rate.

Horse Riding Etiquette & Rules You Need to Know Before You Ride Your First Ride

Horse riding is one of the most exciting and rewarding activities for many people, but it can also be quite intimidating at first. There are a lot of rules to follow when you're on horseback, and you'll need to know them before you saddle up.

Rules vary depending on your location and local customs, but these are some general guidelines that will help make sure your ride is a safe one.

  1. Horse riding is a sport that requires knowledge, skills, and patience. It is not uncommon to see people riding horses in an unsafe manner. Here are some horse riding etiquette and rules you need to know before you ride your first ride.

  2. Horse riding etiquette & rules:

  3. Always be aware of the horse's behavior and body language.

  4. Never touch the horse without permission from the owner or trainer.

  5. Before getting on your first ride, make sure that you know how to properly mount and dismount

  6. Never mount or dismount a horse while it is moving and never pull on a rein while the horse is moving.

  7. Never try to force your way into a group of horses or push through them, especially if they are going slower than you want them to go; wait for them to get out of your way before continuing on your journey.

  8. Always wear proper riding clothing

  9. Always carry a saddle pad.

