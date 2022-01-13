The bowl cut was only won by the daring and badass boys back in the nineties because most people thought it was not lovely. However, more old fashions are coming back to life as the years pass by. As the flannel shirts and sweat pants flock the market today, so is the bowl haircut being asked by more people at the barbershops.
However, this hairstyle is not as plain as it was in the nineties. More people were willing to experiment more, hence the birth of more bowl haircuts. You can style your bowl cut on curly or straight hair or even get a red or platinum dye.
Why Do People Go For The Bowl Cut
The bowl cut hairdo is not for the faint-hearted. It is mainly associated with fashionistas, who are usually ready to try anything fashionable. The style has short sides and back, all around the head. The top hair can vary in length, shape, and color. However, ensure you get a picture of how you want your hair to look before you visit the barber. Do not just explain using words.
How To Style The Bowl Cut
As complicated and stylish as it may look, styling the bowl cut is easy. Ask your stylist for a fade that can be long or short, or you can even get an undercut. The highlight of this hair is the contrasting part between the top and the short sides and back. Men who wear this style are at an advantage because many combinations make it more modern. Your barber will advise on the best varies depending on your hair texture.
Besides, if you are shyer about the bowl style but want to try it anyway, ask your barber to make the back and sides short, but leave more hair at the front. According to MensHaircuts, this reduces the attention bowl cut creates. Moreover, if you are balding from the front with a receding hairline, this is a perfect style to reduce the visibility of your receding hairline.
How To Style Mid/Long Hair
If you have mid/long hair, keep it because there are bowl styles for you. Your stylist can style it into a full fringe or give you a soft side part. The part is styled by combing the hair off the face, maybe on the sides. The style is standard among men who want hair off their faces.
How To Style Short Hair
People with short hair can still get the bowl cut. The stylist cuts the sides, front and back, but leaves the front hair denser for a fringe. When styling, avoid using combs. Instead, use your fingers because they leave the hair relaxed and dad texture.
How To Style The High-Shine
One of the modern ways to style the bowl cut is the high-shine. This style features a short fringe that makes the bowl haircut look like hair growing after a buzz cut. You can style the hair using a hair gum or styling gel to hold the strands together. Use your fingers to apply the product to feel the areas that need more.
How To Style The Dishevelled
This bowl cut style focuses more on the top and fringe. The barber tapers the sides to create the bowl shape. You can use sea salt spray to style the disheveled bowl haircut.
What If The Style Does Not Come Out As Intended?
One advantage of the bowl haircut is that it is easy to fix. If you tried DIY on bowl cut and did not get the perfect shape, use a small bowl to try again. You can then shorten the sides and the back for a better look. once the hair grows into shape, go to a professional barber who is experienced with the bowl haircut for a perfect cut.
Can You DIY Bowl Cut?
It is not advisable to DIY a bowl cut because you can't see every part of your head. Haircuts contribute a lot to a person's confidence and how they feel about themselves, and if wrongly done, it can lower your confidence. However, if you have the skills and experience, you can DIY. Place a bow on your head and cut the hair left outside. Remove the bowl and shape the sides and back.
