Moving into your new home is indeed one of the most exciting phases of your life. You just can’t wait to move in and decorate the house and spruce up your favorite corner and enjoy the whole experience.
Just watch out! For, if you are not careful and regular with the cleaning and maintenance of your new home, it will lose its shine and glory and will soon start looking a bit jaded. You may even lose the feeling of excitement of living in a new home.
Taking care of your new home need not be overwhelming, and all you need to do is have a checklist in mind and follow it religiously. Before settling into your new home, listen to the builder’s recommendations and let the construction manager take a tour of your property to familiarize you with the construction and the recommended maintenance.
You need to ensure all your expenses appliances are insured. Read service plus reviews before buying home warranty for your new house, which will give you a fair idea of what to expect and what all is covered.
Just follow the given pattern all year long to keep your house looking new and inviting.
Cleaning and maintenance checklist
Clean the furnace filter once a month to keep the HVAC running efficiently and avoid any expensive repairs and cleaning costs.
Do not forget to vacuum heat registers and vents as they tend to collect dirt, dust, and debris when they work hard to maintain the temperature indoors.
It is essential to test those smoke alarms and fire extinguishers and ensure that they are working to protect your house.
Inspect electrical wiring and connections for any wear and tear, as even a minor issue can go on to become a major hazard.
Wash the faucets and showerheads with hot water and baking soda on a regular basis to keep them fresh and clean.
Examine the outside of your home, backyard, or front garden for any damages or cracked bricks or sidewalk cracks.
Give a new coat of paint to the house every year or two to keep it looking new. Look closely for chipping or flaking paint on the walls, roof, or basement.
Renew the home’s pest control contract and let a professional team visit your house and look for any signs of termites, rats, and other pests.
Keep the sprinkler system in the garden or backyard in good condition to ensure that the plants and foliage are healthy.
Check the chimney, and you can arrange for an annual inspection and call for a chimney sweep. It is essential to keep those vents clear and functioning.
Inspect the roof for any damage, especially after a hailstorm or snowfall. The roof of your house takes the maximum brunt and damage.
Cover the air-conditioning unit and clean the freezer coils of the refrigerator when the winter sets in. It is essential to remove any dust buildup to keep those devices running better and last longer.
If your new house has a patio or deck, it is essential to examine it every now and then for any signs of damage, cracked wood, and or grime across it.
Hire a plumber to inspect the plumbing for any faults and leaks in your house and give those pipes and sinks a good once-over.
Double-check the downspouts as they might have become detached from the home, and that can lead to faulty functioning.
Even the most newly constructed space starts to change after a while. However, with regular care and the right tips, you can certainly make it retain the quality and shine you noticed the first time you moved in. All you need to do is just follow the above-listed tips.
