In the digital age, the availability of phone cameras has made it exceedingly easy to capture special moments of your life. But, this convenience has actually led to a downside. You no longer make prints of the pictures and they’re stored in your phone or on the cloud. Oftentimes, a lost or damaged phone can erase the memories in an instant. What if you could preserve your favorite photos and make them a part of your home decor. While printing and framing images are the obvious way to go, check out a few of these exciting and innovative ideas that also make for excellent gift ideas.
Convert the Image into Artwork
Blowing up images and framing them somehow takes away from their warmth. Instead, convert the photo into artwork. You’ll upload a favorite print to the website taking your order and request that a hand-illustrated painting be made with the likeness. The artists also accept directions for adding and removing features and inscribing a name and message at the bottom in stylish calligraphy. Each of the pet portraits is painted on museum-grade paper that ensures it lasts forever. You can also select the background color and the size and color of the frame. Hand deliver or have the gift sent over to your loved one as a lovely surprise.
Photo Gifts for Kids
Children are enchanted by their likenesses and watching a child discover themself in the mirror for the first time can be a delightful experience. How about ordering gifts for a child with their photos. Your options include a lovely cake imprinted with their picture or a collection of puzzles that they’ll enjoy putting together. Here’s another idea. Order a customized t-shirt that the child can wear that has an image along with a find message. Try, “Grandpa’s Little Mikey” or “Mommy’s Muppet.” Or check out this concept. Convert the images into a coloring book complete with their favorite stuffed toys in a familiar setting. Getting kids photo lollipops is yet another way to charm them.
Photo Gifts for Teenagers
Teenagers are notoriously difficult to shop for and impossible to please. But, try these ideas that might just win you a grudging smile. Order phone cases with their pictures imprinted on them. Or, order throw pillows for their room with a selection of their favorite images, preferably taken with BFFs. Turning pictures into wearable jewelry is another interesting idea you can try. Get some art resin and place a couple of drops on a hi-def photo printed on glossy paper. Cut out a round shape and you have a pendant that can be threaded into a pretty necklace. You could also select a few baby pictures of your teen and make a lamp for their room.
Photo Gifts for Family
When you’re considering the best gifts for your parents and elderly family members, remember that they’ll love to receive photos of their kids and grandkids. Go with the old-fashioned way and print the best images you can find. Set up the photos in an album that they can flip and look at. You could also create a date calendar for them to place on a table. For book lovers, there’s always the option of photo bookmarks with tassels.
When you’re trying to get creative with photo gifts, the possibilities are endless. Pick out the idea that appeals to you and delight your loved ones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.