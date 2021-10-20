In the digital age, the availability of phone cameras has made it exceedingly easy to capture special moments of your life. But, this convenience has actually led to a downside. You no longer make prints of the pictures and they’re stored in your phone or on the cloud. Oftentimes, a lost or damaged phone can erase the memories in an instant. What if you could preserve your favorite photos and make them a part of your home decor. While printing and framing images are the obvious way to go, check out a few of these exciting and innovative ideas that also make for excellent gift ideas.

Convert the Image into Artwork

Blowing up images and framing them somehow takes away from their warmth. Instead, convert the photo into artwork. You’ll upload a favorite print to the website taking your order and request that a hand-illustrated painting be made with the likeness. The artists also accept directions for adding and removing features and inscribing a name and message at the bottom in stylish calligraphy. Each of the pet portraits is painted on museum-grade paper that ensures it lasts forever. You can also select the background color and the size and color of the frame. Hand deliver or have the gift sent over to your loved one as a lovely surprise. 

Photo Gifts for Kids

Children are enchanted by their likenesses and watching a child discover themself in the mirror for the first time can be a delightful experience. How about ordering gifts for a child with their photos. Your options include a lovely cake imprinted with their picture or a collection of puzzles that they’ll enjoy putting together. Here’s another idea. Order a customized t-shirt that the child can wear that has an image along with a find message. Try, “Grandpa’s Little Mikey” or “Mommy’s Muppet.” Or check out this concept. Convert the images into a coloring book complete with their favorite stuffed toys in a familiar setting. Getting kids photo lollipops is yet another way to charm them. 

Photo Gifts for Teenagers

Teenagers are notoriously difficult to shop for and impossible to please. But, try these ideas that might just win you a grudging smile. Order phone cases with their pictures imprinted on them. Or, order throw pillows for their room with a selection of their favorite images, preferably taken with BFFs. Turning pictures into wearable jewelry is another interesting idea you can try. Get some art resin and place a couple of drops on a hi-def photo printed on glossy paper. Cut out a round shape and you have a pendant that can be threaded into a pretty necklace. You could also select a few baby pictures of your teen and make a lamp for their room. 

Photo Gifts for Family

When you’re considering the best gifts for your parents and elderly family members, remember that they’ll love to receive photos of their kids and grandkids. Go with the old-fashioned way and print the best images you can find. Set up the photos in an album that they can flip and look at. You could also create a date calendar for them to place on a table. For book lovers, there’s always the option of photo bookmarks with tassels. 

When you’re trying to get creative with photo gifts, the possibilities are endless. Pick out the idea that appeals to you and delight your loved ones. 

