Source: Unsplash
We are visual creatures - we process and retain visually presented information far better than those in words. Visuals have been maintaining a foothold for decades in marketing, from early 20th-century magazine images and TV ads to today's video content on social media.
However, unlike photography and videography, one aspect of visual marketing hasn't been leveraged by businesses nearly as much as it deserves - illustrations.
Illustrations are unjustly regarded as being solely an art form, reserved for cartoons or comics, and having nothing to do with the business setting.
In this article, we will correct this misconception and outline why illustrations are a powerful marketing tool for brands, small and large alike.
#1 Use Illustrations in Your Branding
Illustrating your logo, mascot, or any other element of your brand is an effective way to make your company look more human and approachable to prospective customers. Moreover, it gives a touch of uniqueness and character to your business, helping it stand out from the crowd.
How so? Well, illustrations are fun and memorable, and they draw attention, making them a great option for startups and businesses with strong competition that really need to stick out.
Make your brand even more unforgettable by including an illustration in your logo design.
Of course, illustrations can only work their magic if they're an adequate branding choice for your company narrative and industry.
For certain businesses, such as divorce lawyers and funeral homes, illustrations may seem tasteless compared to the gravity of their profession. Thus, make sure to first assess whether illustrated branding suits your brand story.
#2 Leverage Illustrations in Your Online Presence
Looking at the social media presence of most businesses, it's safe to say that tools such as Canva are being abused to the maximum, that so many profiles look the same, and that the majority of brands opt for a more professional-looking online presence.
However, you can make your company's online presence much more memorable by integrating illustrations - whether on your business website, a landing page, or a social media profile.
Illustrations are emotionally-engaging, thus making a more powerful and lasting impression on your website or social media visitors. Equally important is the fact that illustrations can be a great way to explain and simplify complex concepts to your target audience.
Creative illustrations are an easy way to draw attention to your social posts, landing pages, website copy, or newsletter, and boost your brand recognition.
#3 Illustrations in Advertising
Even if illustrations aren't the primary means of your brand communication, they can still be an element of your advertising efforts.
You can leverage illustrations in your digital ads - such as Google display ads, website banners, and social media campaigns - or physical advertising - including billboards, leaflets, and business cards.
In addition, you can integrate illustrations into your brand materials, such as printed mugs, pens, notebooks, etc.
To Wrap Up
If done right, illustrations can be an amazing marketing tool that will attract an audience to your brand and help your business achieve a stronger marketing presence.
However, integrating illustrations into your marketing efforts is a serious undertaking that, done poorly, can have grave consequences for your brand image.
So, if you're someone who'll need to first google how to draw eyes for beginners, we recommend hiring an experienced illustrator who will be able to assess your company's needs adequately.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.