The 2021 NFL season is heating up and the sports fans who decided to cut the cord are wondering how to catch all the action. You can always re-subscribe to Spectrum TV Select or any other cable service to avoid frustration but if you have decided to let go of cable forever, we have got you covered.
Fortunately, plenty of options are available to stream the National Football League games on your smartphone and laptop. All you need is the right streaming services to watch the Sunday afternoon games on networks like Fox, CBS, ESPN, and the NFL network.
You won’t have to do much to watch these games. However, an important thing to mention is that some live channels are not available on streaming services. To watch the games in your area, you might want to review the channel lineup before subscribing. Now let’s cut to the chase and see how to watch football without cable:
Amazon Prime
The subscribers of Amazon Prime have been thrilled by the slate of NFL games it is bringing. Another good news is that the company has announced that it’s receiving exclusive rights for streaming the NFL December game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. It will also be streaming a January 10th wild card-playing game on CBS and Nick.
You should be able to stream these games for free on Amazon’s Twitch. This is perfect for cord-cutters who don’t have an NFL network.
AT&T TV Now
The basic package of AT&T TV Now starts at $55 per month under which you can watch the NFL games on 5 major broadcast networks which include NBC, Fox, CBS, ABC, and even ESPN.
The streaming service isn’t offering NFL Red Zone, NFL Network, or NFL Sunday Ticket anymore. However, AT&T TV Now subscribers who don’t have a satellite where they live can get NFLSundayTicket.TV. This service will let you stream the out-of-market NFL regular-season games live each Sunday!
AT&T TV Now is available on Amazon Fire TV players, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku devices, and selected smart TVs. it’s compatible with iOS and Android phones, tablets, and Chromebook PCs.
Hulu + Live TV
It’s a brand new service by Hulu which is currently priced at $55 a month. Under this plan, you will be getting access to ABC, NBC, Fox, and CBS. However, you might have to check and see what is available in your area.
Under this plan, you will also get access to CBS sport, Fox Sports, and ESPN. The only bummer is that NLF RedZone and NFL network are not available yet.
It is compatible with Chromecast, Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox game console, Amazon Fire TV, and Android and iOS devices.
CBS All Access
If you are CBS die-hard fan and you prefer this network to watch NFL games, then go for CBS All Access streaming service. It costs $6 per month only and you get access to the entire CBS NFL football season (including Super Bowl that happened in February).
CBS All Access will work on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku, as well as smart TVs and game consoles like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. A $10-per-month commercial-free package is also available, but live TV, including NFL games, still includes commercials.
Sling TV
This streaming service is for those who prefer watching games via ESPN. All you need is Sling TV’s orange plan which costs $30 a month. It includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 which means you can watch Monday Night Football on your schedule.
Their Sling Blue package costs $30 per month bringing games on NBC and Fox. You can also subscribe to both plans and get a discounted deal at $45.
It's worth noting that Sling still doesn't have access to the CBS network, so you won't be able to watch the AFC games that air on Sunday afternoons. You should be able to stream Sling TV on your PC, Mac, and other smart devices (Android and iOS compatible). You can also stream on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox games console, Apple Fire TV, and other smart TVs.
NFL Game Pass
With the NFL game pass, you can watch any game you like but there is a catch. You will have to wait until the original broadcast of the game is over. Hence, it’s the last option on the list.
NFL Game Pass’s streaming service costs $100 for the season (you can also pay $30 in 4 months’ installment), allows you to see replays of all regular-season games as well as games from previous seasons.
Android and iOS smartphones and tabs; laptops; Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku streaming media players; and Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles are all supported by the service.
