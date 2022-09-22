WhiteBIT is the biggest European exchange from Ukraine, which occupies one of the leading positions in terms of trading volumes and the number of users. Exchange users have access to a wide range of tools and products, most of which are aimed at giving the opportunity to profit from digital assets.
From time to time, users need to withdraw fiat or cryptocurrency from WhiteBIT accounts. To understand this process, users can use the instructions below.
Fiat withdrawal
Withdrawing fiat from WhiteBIT does not require any complicated actions from the user. Let’s say you want to withdraw USD. To do so, you need to exchange USDT to USD and proceed to withdrawal. It takes only a few simple steps.
1. Go to the Main tab in the Balance section, find the required state currency (fiat) and click the Withdraw button.
2. Select the required payment system and enter the necessary data (withdrawal address).
3. Fill in the Total field and indicate the amount you want to withdraw, then click the Request withdrawal button.
4. Confirm the withdrawal of funds with 2FA and in the e-mail specified in your account.
When withdrawing fiat, you will see the fee for the operation as well as the minimum and maximum withdrawal amount. Before withdrawing, it is also recommended to clarify the size of the maximum one-time deposits established by the rules of the payment system used for fiat withdrawal.
If necessary, users can monitor the status and hash of the transaction in the History section. It should be noted that to withdraw fiat, users need to pass the identity verification (KYC).
Withdrawal requests are processed instantly, and the average withdrawal speed takes from 1 to 60 minutes, depending on the network load. In exceptional cases, the operation may take longer due to technical problems of third-party financial institutions (payment systems), for which WhiteBIT is not responsible.
Cryptocurrency withdrawal
Crypto withdrawal on WhiteBIT works similar to fiat withdrawal, but it also has its own peculiarities:
1. Go to the Main tab in the Balance section, find the necessary cryptocurrency and click the Withdraw button.
2. If necessary, select a token standard and enter your data (withdrawal address).
3. Fill in the Total field indicating the amount of crypto you want to withdraw, then click the Request for withdrawal of funds button.
4. Confirm the withdrawal of funds with 2FA and via e-mail specified in your personal account.
The fee and the minimum withdrawal amount are displayed on the withdrawal page itself. Users can monitor the transaction status and hash in the History section.
When withdrawing a cryptocurrency, you should follow these simple rules: check whether the selected token standard is supported by the recipient's service and make sure the selected token standard matches the destination network and the recipient's wallet address is correct. It is important to understand that if the data is entered incorrectly, the funds will be lost, so it is worth checking the correctness of all information before making a transaction.
Fees
The withdrawal of cryptocurrency or fiat from the account is a service provided by WhiteBIT, for which the exchange charges a certain fee. It’s better to use the popular assets as an example to look at the sizes of fees set by the exchange.
The BTC withdrawal fee is set at 0.0004 BTC, with a minimum withdrawal amount of 0.001 BTC. ETH can be withdrawn starting from 0.02 ETH with a 0.00086 ETH fee.
USDT (ERC20, TRC20, OMNI, BEP20, EOS) is a popular stablecoin. When withdrawing USDT (ERC20), a 1.51 USDT fee is charged (at the time of writing this article). The minimum withdrawal amount is 50 USDT.
Fiat withdrawal fees are charged as a percentage of the withdrawal amount. At the same time, the minimum and maximum amount of fees are fixed. For example, when withdrawing USD (AdvCash), the fee will be 1.5% of the withdrawal amount, but not less than 0.15 USD and not more than 150 USD.
It is worth mentioning that the size of the withdrawal fee depends directly on the blockchain fee and the value of the asset and may change over time. Users need to check the current withdrawal fees available on the Fees page before making a withdrawal.
As you can see, withdrawing fiat and cryptocurrency from WhiteBIT is a simple process. In just a few steps, users can quickly and safely withdraw fiat or crypto to bank cards or wallets.
