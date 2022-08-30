C:\Users\PECE\Downloads\write-5243229_1920.jpg

When you hear the word “hook,” it probably reminds you of a finish line. And you’re 100% right because the purpose is the same. Just as you are using the bait to catch some fish, a hook in your research paper aims to capture your reader’s attention at the onset.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription