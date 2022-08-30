When you hear the word “hook,” it probably reminds you of a finish line. And you’re 100% right because the purpose is the same. Just as you are using the bait to catch some fish, a hook in your research paper aims to capture your reader’s attention at the onset.
But how do you write a good hook that urges your audience to keep reading? There are a few examples you can try depending on the content of your research papers.
Generally, the intro to the theme should be two or three sentences long. In some examples, it can stretch over the first few paragraphs. Whatever your approach, do it in an engaging way that makes your readership want to go to the end of your text. Below, we list several catchy examples to start your paper on a positive note.
What Is a Research Paper Hook?
A hook is a catchy phrase or sentence writers use at the beginning of their papers to snag their audience’s interest. The introduction also sets the tone for what follows next and encourages the reader to keep reading.
Moreover, an efficient hook will demonstrate your writing skills to the intended audience. This aspect is particularly beneficial when your writing aims to achieve a grade, promotion, admission to a program, or grant for a project.
Let’s check what a good hook for your research paper consists of:
● Informative: The intro phrase should inform your readers about the covered topics.
● Intriguing: A great hook will compel the audience to read the following chapters.
● Personal: The unfolding must engage the readers by showing them how the paper relates to their experience and giving examples.
● Appropriate: The kick-off should be suitable for the target audience. In short, it must use language convenient for the circumstances of the written piece.
Tips on How to Write Good Hooks for Research Papers
Having the ability to write compelling hooks is critical for defining your paper from the start. Hence, consider exploring the most efficient introductory phrases that best engage audiences. The examples below will help you decide which starter is ideal for your research paper.
Use Famous Quotes and Sayings
Quoting literary works is frequent in humanitarian papers when you want to assert your authority. Moreover, using a memorable saying that links to the overall content of your essay is an excellent way to attract your readership. However, explaining the fragment and how it connects to the theme is essential to avoid confusion.
More importantly, the quote should enhance the credibility of your argument and not seem like a one-off statement. When writing research papers, professionals from online writing services like paperell.net focus on quotations by famous authors, artists, and other great minds. An anecdote can also solidify your position in the research paper.
For example, if your essay is about communism, you might set off as follows:
Karl Marx once said, “Only in community with others has each individual the means of cultivating his gifts in all directions; only in the community, therefore, is personal freedom possible.”
Finally, avoid using clichés but pick unique and credible examples. You must also follow citation guidelines to format wordings you take from other people.
Use Statistics and Interesting Facts
Statistic hooks give your audience relevant data to cling to from the get-go. If you gain their trust through expertise, you will reinforce the main argument and the rest of your points. In addition, information-packed intros can spur the readers to explore the research paper in detail.
Besides other examples, use a striking statistic from a relevant source to show the link between blood types and Covid-19.
“Recent studies demonstrate that blood type A may predispose humans to increased susceptibility of infection with SARS-CoV-2, whereas type O and Rh-negative blood groups may protect them.”
When you expose proven figures on a specific topic, you guarantee the audience that you’re knowledgeable and have done your job successfully. Moreover, sharing a peculiar fact will further draw the eye of the beholder. However, don’t forget to add links to the used sources to give the authors credit for their work.
Pose a Good Question
Writing a hook that arouses the interest of your audience is challenging. Therefore, many experienced authors decide to give rhetorical questions a go.
Remember that simple yes or no questions won’t achieve the desired effect. That’s why you must think of open-ended queries to entrust the readers with a task to explore further. These must be relevant to the subject matter and reveal a multi-faceted problem. Feel free to include two or three questions to outline the whole argument you’re discussing in your research paper.
Here are a few relevant examples related to disturbed sleep patterns:
● “Did you know that sleep deprivation is the main reason you underperform at work”?
● “Were you aware that almost 30% of American adults experience insomnia symptoms”?
Express Your Opinion about the Subject
Your kick-off doesn’t always have to be from a famous or influential person. Instead, begin the research paper with a solid declaration of your standpoint. This tip is helpful when you write a reflective essay full of personal recollections and examples.
Use this idea when writing a generic essay, too. If the audience doesn’t fully agree with your position, you’ll urge it to see how you defend your point. So, how to write a good statement hook? For instance, when exploring genetic engineering, give a powerful, declarative statement:
“Though the primary purpose of genetic engineering was to improve human lives, its necessity is questionable due to the examples of dangerous outcomes.”
In addition to luring your readers, writing about your views will build toward your thesis statement. As a result, you can easily debunk any myth or stereotype. Letting your creative juices flow will give your research paper a fresh start.
Clarify a Common Misconception
Many people have wrong ideas about scientific topics, and your job is to emphasize this at the onset. Gathering relevant information to strengthen your position is vital in such examples. So, how to write a research paper that debunks a misbelief? Consider writing the following:
“Many people reckon Vitamin C can treat a cold effectively. However, apart from building your immune system, there is little evidence to support this claim”.
Set the Scene
Telling stories is a highly effective technique because everybody loves them. To do so, describe an event and visualize the experience you are sharing. This approach can also help you distance yourself from a monotonous scientific narration. Moreover, use the anecdote as a short psychological break when writing a complex research paper.
Bottom Line
Inexperienced authors might wonder how to write a good hook for a research paper. That’s why we share these excellent examples of the best types of hooks for your writing. Hopefully, we’ll ease your burden and help you think of catchy phrases that make your research paper a win-win case for you and your audience.
