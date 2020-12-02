When Sarah Bradley came in as runner up on Top Chef Season 16 in March last year, her success certainly raised the status of her Kentucky restaurant. Although Freight House opened back in 2015, and was already on the rise, people now seek it out just to try the chef’s famous dishes.
Of course, nobody was ready for COVID-19, and with increasing numbers, Freight House has had to switch to take-out and delivery options. However, even in this format the restaurant manages to keep to Sarah’s unique vision, with dishes and presentation that reflect her modern take on traditional Southern flavours.
How has she succeeded at bringing her dream to life? Here are just a few of the things she has done right!
Ethical Eating
Freight House is run according to the principle that eating is an ethical act. This applies in a number of ways, including in treating animals with respect and focusing on sustainability.
To achieve this ethical eating, Freight House runs as a farm-to-table experience. Everything is sourced from local farmers, ensuring that honest, hardworking families get the support they deserve. This also means that the staff at Freight House have significant oversight, and can see for themselves that ethical practices are followed.
The farm-to-table approach is great for sustainability, as resources are not wasted on deliveries and packaging, and the restaurant can make use of perfectly good produce that would be considered too “ugly” to put on store shelves.
Furniture and Decor
There are two types of restaurants that tend to survive. One is the lowest-common-denominator restaurant that tries to cater to all tastes by providing an easy but unremarkable experience. The other is the type that truly thrives, by committing to a theme that runs through everything from the food to the furniture and decor.
Freight House is the latter type. Sarah Bradley’s food is a distinctive take on Southern dining. Her dishes are enticing not because everyone will enjoy them the same way, but because they provide an experience. And that experience is transmitted through the interior of the restaurant as well.
The entire design, including the artworks, architecture, and their restaurant dining chairs and other furniture, reflect the modern Southern experience in which Freight House immerses its patrons. It’s far from a one-size-fits-all locale, focusing instead on expanding your levels of sophistication.
The Drinks
But Freight House is not just an eatery. On the contrary, the restaurant has been named one of America's best Bourbon bars in 2020. Freight House provides a holistic experience that pairs great Southern dishes with the perfect beverages.
When you visit Freight House, you are not just there to eat and go. Rather, you will spend time there as you would at a backyard family gathering, eating and drinking together as part of a celebration of life.
This is only amplified by the friendly professionalism of the staff who make patrons feel right at home, helping them find the perfect dish and the drink to go with it.
Freight House is currently closed for in-house dining as required during these tough times. However, they are available for delivery and curbside drop-off.
