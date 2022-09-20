WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app across the globe. With more than two billion global users, it is not only a messaging app for personal communication but also for business communication as well. Therefore, it is unsurprising that the platform extended itself to cover WhatsApp Business. This OTT chatting platform makes it easier for businesses to stay in touch with their customers easily. Having a WhatsApp Business account for the businesses is essential as it helps them to create an omnichannel marketing platform.
Why Use WhatsApp For Business For Your Brand?
Firstly, WhatsApp is already the most popular messaging app. Therefore, it is natural that it opens an entire market that is already accessible. Secondly, with the handy features of WhatsApp for Business, it is possible to engage in new marketing ideas. For instance, small businesses can uploadCool Photosof their products and services in theirWhatsApp Status. It will help the customers to know all the newly introduced products and services of the brand.
Thirdly, WhatsApp makes it easier for companies, irrespective of their sizes to provide a good customer experience. It also makes this communication both personal and professional and is helpful in creating a good bond with customers.
How Using WhatsApp For Business Can Benefit Your Brand?
1. Real-Time Communication
WhatsApp for Business supports real-time communication; therefore, it is possible to reach people anytime. The problem with email communication is that people may not always read it. In fact, the open rate of email is quite low compared to WhatsApp. However, things are different with incoming messages through WhatsApp. According to a report, WhatsApp supports a 98% open rate, which makes it an extremely critical tool for any brand.
2. Personalized Messages
It is possible to send customizable and personalized messages through WhatsApp. It is common for many big businesses to give order updates to their customers through WhatsApp accounts. Furthermore, it provides a safe option for the customers to engage in one-on-one chat. Additionally, The API of WhatsApp can be connected with the CRM, which is useful for gathering customer insights and improving communication.
3. Diverse Content Format
WhatsApp marketing is not limited only to the textual forms of comments. In fact, it supports various content types like CTAs, lists, images, links, attachments, products, and videos. Depending upon the campaign, a company can experiment with different content forms with its customers. Additionally, the messages sent through WhatsApp are far longer than the traditional marketing channel like SMS. In other words, WhatsApp marketing can also do the task of email marketing too.
4. Two-Way Communication
The best part of WhatsApp for Business is that it instantly supports two-way communication. The instant answers to the queries over WhatsApp is helpful in increasing the brand loyalty of the customers. Also, the option for the customers to engage directly in accessible communication is a substantial winning factor.
5. Automated Responses
WhatsApp for Business also removes the pressure from customer care executives through its automated response. Many times, customers have the same queries. These queries can be included in the FAQ section, and an automated response can be designed. Only when the automated answers do not satisfy the customers would there be the need to engage a real person in the conversion.
6. Solidifies Brand Image
When a company creates a WhatsApp Business account, it needs to go through the verification procedure. It makes the customers more confident about the business. Furthermore, the business’s presence across all the social media platforms, including WhatsApp, solidifies the brand image.
7. Easy Customer Segmentation
WhatsApp for Business supports up to 20 labels. These labels are a handy tool for segmenting prospects and customers. It is essential to create the perfect sales channel. The labels are also crucial for efficient communication with the customers.
Efficient Communication With Customers
The ultimate goal of WhatsApp for Businesses is to provide an easy communication channel for brands and customers. It ensures these through a wide number of ways. For instance, it is possible to send personalized messages, marketing in different forms, and real-time communication. Furthermore, with segmentation, it is possible to broadcast messages to a particular customer segment. All these features of WhatsApp for Business make it an excellent communication and marketing app for any business, irrespective of its size.
