So, you want to boost the efficiency of your employees. You want to keep an eye on each of them. However, you do not know how to do this. This is a problem that almost all employers encounter a couple of times. You just need to choose the right approach and some advanced technologies to ensure that none of your employees is wasting their valuable time while being physically present in your office.
You can check the following to know how to monitor your employees without being physically present at your office.
To Not Be Deceived by Your Employees
A smart employer is the one who knows every employee and their responsibilities. If you want to track your employees, you will have to spend some time as well. Make sure that you have set a work plan for all of them.
At the same time, you will have to ensure that all your employees will report you back at the end of the day to inform you about the given work. It is not only important to assign the work, but you will also have to check their emails to know the progress. Your active participation will leave them with no other choice except to finish the work before the deadline.
Use Cameras
We are living in a digital world where technology is taking over many manual works. Where it comes to monitoring, nothing can work better than cameras. Have you ever thought of installing cameras in your office? If not yet, you can do it now. This is the best and easiest way to monitor your employees and make them regular.
However, you will have to inform them that video surveillance is in use at your premises. If you install cameras, your employees will know that all their activities are being monitored. They will certainly try to use every possible minute in a professional way to impress you.
Also, if you find them to spend a lot of time on unofficial things, you can make them aware that all their activities are constantly being monitored. By doing so, you can send a message to all the employees that you are going to monitor everyone and can take any step whenever required.
Use Spokeo
You can also consider using the Spokeo reverse number lookup. This tool could help you to know more about the online and other activities of your employees. Spokeo could be effective to enable you to look into their social activities. Check their online status and know when they were active last time.
Needless to mention, you should never allow your employees to use their social media accounts while being in the office. If you find them active on social media for long hours, you can ask them. Instead of asking anyone personally, you can send a reminder to all to make them aware that all their social media activities are being monitored.
Use Time-tracker and Task Management Tools
You can use some advanced tools and trackers to track the online activities of your employees. In the current condition, many tools are available to help you to track your employees. You just need to find out the right one.
Time-trackers will help you to know when your employees are busy in office work. You will be aware of the unofficial activities as well. Some of the benefits of task management tools are better management, improved performance, and more benefits. Some tools can be effective to track the invisible tasks and know the capacity and skills of your employees. Understand different types of tools and their benefits to find the best fit for your office.
Wrapping Up
Now you can monitor your employees easily by using technologies. If you want to boost their productivity, then first, you will have to keep a vigilant eye. Even if you install advanced tools, you might not be able to track them without active participation. Make sure that you are spending some time daily to monitor your employees.
Maguire Haigh is a content marketing manager for Spokeo. He is an expert in the business sphere. He prefers writing articles on marketing, social media presence, travel and startup topics. Maguire has great experience in travelling and deep knowledge of 5 foreign languages.
