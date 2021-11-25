Photo: Unsplash
A small town is always under threat. Young people move away to chase big dreams in big cities, meanwhile large chain companies snatch up what little business is left. It is a shame because no big city can quite match the strength and warmth of a small community. To keep your small town alive and thriving, you need to invest your time and personal skills in supporting your local community.
The tight-knit community of a small town sustains a friendly and open environment. But, if too many people move away, it will become difficult to keep the local community afloat. No people mean no business, and no business means no people. It’s a vicious cycle that can only be broken by passion and commitment.
Start a business
One thing you can do to support your community is to start a business of your own. Your local community needs innovative minds and entrepreneurship. If you start a creative and exciting business that attracts people, you will make it all the easier for other businesses to flourish, which in turn will help your business. Of course, being creative is easier said than done. Look at your surroundings and brainstorm ideas for a business that might help your community. You can play around with ideas for a business name at Biznamewiz.com which might spark an idea that in time will turn into an exciting local business adventure.
Become a volunteer
If you are not interested in starting a business, you can always invest in your local community by volunteering. There are many different areas in your community that need extra support. You can help the homeless or families in need by volunteering in a food bank or you can volunteer at the local church or maybe even at the hospital. If you want further inspiration you can go to state-journal.com and read about people who have supported their local community through volunteer work. Volunteering is not only a great asset to your local town it will also help you make more friends and become a more engaging member of your community. The joy of helping others is a reward in and of itself. You will feel more attached to your home, your neighbors, and your town.
Photo: Unsplash
Shop locally
The biggest threat to a small community is big companies taking over all the customers so the small, local businesses can’t thrive. If you want to support your local community, shop locally. According to nytimes.com, you can support local businesses in more ways than one. Of course, shopping at local retail stores and eating at local restaurants will help your local community immensely. If you can find an item you want in a local shop, buy it from there instead of an online shop or a national chain. But you can also support local businesses by writing reviews and posting about your local shopping on social media. This way you create more attention around a small business which might attract more customers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.