You have shot quality videos and you're ready to show them to the world. But how will people find your video on YouTube? Are there any secret ways that positively influence the algorithms and help you get more YouTube views?
It's important to understand that the main goal of YouTube is to maximize revenue. And to do this, you need viewers to spend the maximum amount of time on the platform. Do this and YouTube algorithms will love you. How do you do that? Read on.
1. Behavioral factors are the main promotion algorithm on YouTube
Despite the fact that YouTube algorithms are constantly and continuously changing, the effectiveness of videos in the form of behavioral factors are still the main ranking factors that affect the number of views.
Watch time
Videos that have more time watched in hours have more impressions and get into recommendations more often. Also, high retention YouTube views can help you to improve your statistics on the channel.
Engagement rate
YouTube's algorithms process thousands of hours of content every minute. They don't pay attention to the type of video, but based on viewer reactions. These are likes/dislikes, comments, reposts, and subscriptions. YouTube's algorithms always move up videos with more reactions from viewers. To increase audience reaction, you can buy YouTube views, likes, subscribers, and comments.
Audience retention
This is the amount of content that one viewer watches on your channel. The higher this indicator is, the more positively it affects the ranking by YouTube algorithms. Links and clicks to other videos on your channel help to increase it.
Ways of linking:
cards
end screensavers
links in the description
links in the comments
links from posts on the Community tab
2. Content strategy
The maximum number of views is determined by the capacity of the niche. Estimate the capacity of the niche in your area. YouTube statistics service vidIQ will help you understand the capacity of your niche. Analyze your competitors with the same channel topic and similar audience.
Relevance of video topics
To get a lot of YouTube viewsthe topic of the video should be relevant and in demand. To find actual content ideas, look at your competitors. Use VidIq to find videos that have the highest viewing dynamics.
3. Traffic from YouTube homepage
The home page displays videos from the user's subscriptions as well as recommendations based on the user's preferences. This is an individual selection that is re-processed each time the page is refreshed.
A lot of videos from different sources get here: subscriptions, popular among people with similar interests, new releases, and more. Most frequently users open videos from subscriptions from the home page.
Your task is to get on the home page. To do this, you need to constantly increase the number of YouTube subscribersand shoot videos on trending topics.
4. YouTube recommended algorithm
This section offers the user videos on the relevant topics. If you get into this selection, views are guaranteed to increase significantly. Recommendations are shown on the right side of the screen on PCs and below the player on mobile devices.
Best ways to get to the recommended video
Create a series of videos on the same topic and organize them into playlists.
Finish the video with a voiceover call to see other content from your channel that is similar in theme. Even better if one would be a continuation of it.
Add links in the description, cards, and end screens to the videos or playlist you've recommended.
5. Search traffic algorithms
Responses to search queries on YouTube are generated by keywords and are generated individually for each user. The more accurate and relevant metadata (title, description, tags) you write, the higher in the list of results you will see your creation.
Search results are a more complex selection than meets the eye. In addition to optimization, many factors influence search results, such as total viewing time, click-through rate (CTR), behavioral factors (likes, reposts, comments), click-through rate (click-through depth) and others.
Tips:
Pay extra attention to the headline. Add a keyword phrase to it (vidIQ helps you).
Make the description of a couple of paragraphs, which will convey the essence of the video. Add key phrases near the beginning.
Find out what key phrases your channel is found by. YouTube Analytics - Traffic Sources - Search. Add relevant phrases from this list to the titles and descriptions of new videos.
Make a list of phrases from your topic that have high search volume and low competition and make videos on them.
The algorithms of YouTube is a complex mechanism, which is influenced by many factors. Do not try to cheat them, the most winning strategy today is to adapt to the interests and demands of your viewers. Do the appropriate optimization, do competitive analysis, and make adjustments to your content strategy based on the analysis of performance metrics.
