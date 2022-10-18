One of the biggest challenges faced by educators in Kentucky is a lack of funding. The state ranks near the bottom in per-pupil spending, and this has a direct impact on the quality of education that students receive. When it comes to education, Kentucky has a lot to offer. The state is home to numerous colleges and universities and several highly regarded public and private schools. In recent years, Kentucky has also made significant strides in improving its educational outcomes, particularly among its lower-income students.

Education in Kentucky

