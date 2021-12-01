ICOs (Initial Coin Offering) are related to stocks used to fund software products or services. Some ICOs have resulted in significant profits for investors. Many others have been exposed as frauds, have failed, or have fared poorly.
When a blockchain startup wants to raise money through an ICO, it usually creates a whitepaper with the help of ICO consulting services that explains:
What is the project about?
What needs will it fulfill once it is completed?
How much money is required?
How many virtual tokens will the founders keep?
How long will the ICO initiative last?
And the acceptance criteria for a specific type of funds.
To look out for answers, ICO consulting services are a popular financing tool for firms that want to sell products and services in the cryptocurrency and blockchain arena.
Top 3 ICO Consulting Services Today
ICO consulting services provide a wide range of services. Technical help, advertising advice, legal counseling, and others are included in the package.
Blockchain companies must partner with skilled and reputable ICO consulting firms to sign up for suitable ICO marketing strategies. Why? Choosing a company with an international reach is a plus for the organization.
To help you get through the research for the right match, we present our top 3 choices.
OGSCapital
OGScapital's main goal is to add value to your initial business concept while also considering the latest market trends and breakthroughs for comprehensive ICO consulting services to assist crypto business owners from the beginning to the end of the ICO process, including post-deal assistance. OGSCapital makes the procedure simple and relaxing.
Each team includes 5-8 ICO consultants with significant blockchain skills and experience who will connect you with blockchain consulting gurus specializing in your specific project. They'll work with you to refine and improve your business model, making it more appealing to investors.
Law & Trust
Law & Trust advises individuals on the purchase, use, and mining of digital assets, as well as initial coin offerings (ICOs).
The company's experts have a lot of experience in the world of cryptocurrency. Law & Trust, in the cryptocurrency sector, keeps up with any legislative changes and court precedent when it comes to settling bitcoin issues.
It also provides all required services to its clients from guidance on cryptocurrency placement, acquisition, sale, storage in electronic wallets, declaration, and the need to seek a license in the relevant jurisdiction, among other things.
Cubix
Cubix is a good match for your startup or corporation. It leverages digitized business solutions such as web, android, and iOS app solutions that use Blockchain, AI Chatbots, Machine Learning, and IoT technologies.
Blockchain business owners can create and deploy flourishing agile solutions that aid in your business's design, development, and scaling.
Cubic expands on your vision by presenting you with fresh options and alternatives that better suit your needs.
Conclusion
A firm can take baby steps or seek early funding from outside investors with ICO consulting services to provide them with a quick infusion of cash in exchange for a piece of their ownership interest.
